15:52, 22 August 2018 Wednesday
10:26, 22 August 2018 Wednesday

Press agenda on August 22
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - Eid Al-Adha being observed across the world.

 

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet Angolan President Joao Lourenco for talks on bilateral ties, political developments in the region.

 

RUSSIA

SOCHI - Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto​.

 

BANGLADESH

COX'S BAZAR - Following Eid Al-Adha celebration at the Rohingya refugee camps.

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war, Assad regime attacks.

 

YEMEN

SANAA - Following developments in Yemen's civil war.



