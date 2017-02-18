Hundreds of thousands of Muslims gather to pray in capital Addis Ababa to celebrate Eid al-Adha

Muslims worldwide mark first day of four-day Eid al-Adha holiday

‘We remain committed to securing justice for victims of chemical weapons use,’ governments say

10:26, 22 August 2018 Wednesday

Press agenda on August 22





Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk TURKEY ANKARA - Eid Al-Adha being observed across the world. GERMANY BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet Angolan President Joao Lourenco for talks on bilateral ties, political developments in the region. RUSSIA SOCHI - Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto​. BANGLADESH COX'S BAZAR - Following Eid Al-Adha celebration at the Rohingya refugee camps. SYRIA ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war, Assad regime attacks. YEMEN SANAA - Following developments in Yemen's civil war.

