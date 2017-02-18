Press agenda on August 22

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - Eid Al-Adha being observed across the world.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet Angolan President Joao Lourenco for talks on bilateral ties, political developments in the region.
RUSSIA
SOCHI - Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto.
BANGLADESH
COX'S BAZAR - Following Eid Al-Adha celebration at the Rohingya refugee camps.
SYRIA
ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war, Assad regime attacks.
YEMEN
SANAA - Following developments in Yemen's civil war.
