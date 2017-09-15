10:27, 22 August 2018 Wednesday

Turkey at forefront of giving aid to Rohingya refugees

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish institutions remain at the forefront of providing aid to Rohingya refugees, who fled Myanmar to Cox’s Bazaar in southeastern Bangladesh after a brutal military crackdown on Aug. 25 last year.

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Turkish Red Crescent, Turkiye Diyanet Foundation and Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) have made major contributions to help the persecuted Rohingya, including providing daily meals, shelters, healthcare and education to tens of thousands of people.

TIKA Bangladesh Coordinator Ahmet Refik Cetinkaya said the agency has been providing aid to Rohingya since Sept. 7 last year, starting with 60 tons of emergency food aid.

Cetinkaya said around one million Rohingya live in Bangladesh with 706,000 seeking refuge in Cox’s Bazaar alone since the August 2017 violence. Some 300,000 locals also asked for aid following the Rohingya migrations, he added.