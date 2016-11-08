Worldbulletin News

Canada looks to work with Imran Khan's govt
Canada looks to work with Imran Khan's govt

Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on forming the government, saying that he "looked forward to working together" with him.

World Bulletin / News Desk

A press release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that the two leaders had spoken on the phone and "stressed the need for further strengthening of ties particularly in areas of trade, commerce and investment".

"Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister Trudeau reaffirmed commitment to work together to strengthen bilateral relations in diverse fields," the press release stated.

Prime Minister Khan also "underscored the contributions of over 400,000 Canadians of Pakistani origin to Canada".

During the conversation, Trudeau lauded Prime Minister Khan's "illustrious" cricket career. He also wished the premier "well for implementing his party’s agenda for the welfare of Pakistani people", PMO said.



