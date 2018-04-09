Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:52, 22 August 2018 Wednesday
Middle East
10:37, 22 August 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
US, UK, France vow response to new Syria gas attacks
US, UK, France vow response to new Syria gas attacks

‘We remain committed to securing justice for victims of chemical weapons use,’ governments say

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S., UK, and France on Tuesday once again condemned the use of chemical weapons by Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria.

In a joint statement on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of Ghouta sarin gas attack in Damascus that killed hundreds, the three countries said that since 2012, the regime has resorted to the use of chemical weapons during military offensives, not only in Ghouta but also in Khan Sheikhoun, Ltamenah, Saraqib, and Douma.

At least 100 people were killed and hundreds of others injured in the chemical attack in April 2017 in Khan Sheikhoun in western Idlib province.

"As Permanent Members of the Security Council, we reaffirm our shared resolve to preventing the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime, and for holding them accountable for any such use," said the statement.

The U.S., UK and France said their position on the regime’s use of chemical weapons is unchanged.

"As we have demonstrated, we will respond appropriately to any further use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime, which has had such devastating humanitarian consequences for the Syrian population," according to the statement.

The three governments also welcomed a decision by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in June to name those behind toxic arms attacks in Syria, saying it "will help ensure that the perpetrators of chemical weapons use in Syria cannot escape identification.

"We remain committed to securing justice for victims of chemical weapons use," they said.

They also voiced grave concern about reports of a military offensive by the Syrian regime against civilians in Idlib, and the resulting humanitarian consequences.

"We urge supporters of the Assad regime to use their influence to uphold the global norm against chemical weapons use."

They also called on the international community to support efforts to end Syria’s use of chemical weapons.



Related syria France US UK
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Suicide attack kills 6 tribal fighters north of Baghdad
Suicide attack kills 6 tribal fighters north of Baghdad

Attack in Iraq’s Saladin province leaves six fighters dead and another 30 people injured
Venezuela hit by 7 3 magnitude earthquake
Venezuela hit by 7.3 magnitude earthquake

Venezuela was rocked by a 7.3-magnitude earthquake near its northeastern coast Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, causing buildings to sway and people to run into the street in panic but there were no reports of fatalities or injuries.
Trump quiet as legal woes grow
Trump quiet as legal woes grow

No mention of Cohen guilty plea, Manafort guilty verdict in campaign rally speech
U S -Turkey crisis could end 'instantly' if pastor freed
U.S.-Turkey crisis could end 'instantly' if pastor freed

Turkey could end its lira-battering crisis with the United States "instantly" by freeing a detained American pastor, President Donald Trump's national security adviser said, adding that a Qatari cash infusion would not help Ankara's economy.
Canada looks to work with Imran Khan's govt
Canada looks to work with Imran Khan's govt

Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on forming the government, saying that he "looked forward to working together" with him.
Turkey at forefront of giving aid to Rohingya refugees
Turkey at forefront of giving aid to Rohingya refugees

TIKA, Red Crescent, Turkiye Diyanet Foundation, AFAD vow to continue efforts to help Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
US deports Nazi war crimes suspect to Germany
US deports Nazi war crimes suspect to Germany

Jakiw Palij, 95, concealed his history as an armed guard at Trawniki slave-labor camp for Jews in Nazi-occupied Poland
Canada adopts first-come family immigration system
Canada adopts first-come family immigration system

Application numbers also increased to 20,500 for 2019
Russia to not move arms in space
Russia to not move arms in space

The United States last week voiced suspicion over Russia’s pursuit of new space weapons, including a mobile laser system to destroy satellites in space, and the launch of a new inspector satellite which was acting in an “abnormal” way.
US-led coalition soldier killed in Iraq chopper crash
US-led coalition soldier killed in Iraq chopper crash

Crash was not caused by hostile fire, coalition asserts
Main Iraq coalitions form majority bloc in parliament
Main Iraq coalitions form majority bloc in parliament

Bloc will now be tasked with drawing up country’s next government
Settlers vandalize Palestinian vehicles in Jerusalem
Settlers vandalize Palestinian vehicles in Jerusalem

Anti-Arab slogans were sprayed on walls of several Palestinian houses in Jerusalem
US forces to remain in Iraq for necessity
US forces to remain in Iraq ‘for necessity’

The U.S.-led coalition was formed in 2014 to fight Daesh in Iraq
Iraqi Federal Court approves parliamentary vote results
Iraqi Federal Court approves parliamentary vote results

Iraq's parliamentary vote results was the subject of bitter dispute amid widespread allegations of fraud
Iranian MP urges Iraq to pay war compensations
Iranian MP urges Iraq to pay war compensations

Iraq fought an 8-year war against Iran under the former regime of Saddam Hussein
Palestinian president vows to appeal Israel s law at UN
Palestinian president vows to appeal Israel’s law at UN

Abbas says he rejects US mediation for Palestine-Israel peace talks

News

Trump quiet as legal woes grow
Trump quiet as legal woes grow

U.S.-Turkey crisis could end 'instantly' if pastor freed
U S -Turkey crisis could end 'instantly' if pastor freed

US deports Nazi war crimes suspect to Germany
US deports Nazi war crimes suspect to Germany

Ibrahim Kalin condemns attack on US Embassy
Ibrahim Kalin condemns attack on US Embassy

US-led coalition soldier killed in Iraq chopper crash
US-led coalition soldier killed in Iraq chopper crash

US forces to remain in Iraq ‘for necessity’
US forces to remain in Iraq for necessity

Muslim body slams Islamophobia within UK's Tory party
Muslim body slams Islamophobia within UK's Tory party

UK Labour leader slams Netanyahu's 'false' claims
UK Labour leader slams Netanyahu's 'false' claims

Democracy at risk due to fake news
Democracy at risk due to fake news

UK could stay in EU on same terms
UK could stay in EU on same terms

British court seizes passport of FETO coup bid suspect
British court seizes passport of FETO coup bid suspect

UK's official Brexit campaign fined, referred to police
UK's official Brexit campaign fined referred to police

Displaced Syrians in Idlib mark Eid despite hardships
Displaced Syrians in Idlib mark Eid despite hardships

47,000 more Syrians in Turkey back home for Eid al-Adha
47 000 more Syrians in Turkey back home for Eid

UAE to reopen embassy in Damascus
UAE to reopen embassy in Damascus

Saudis pledge $100 mln to rebuild Syria's northeast
Saudis pledge 100 mln to rebuild Syria's northeast

Pompeo meets UN envoy for Syria
Pompeo meets UN envoy for Syria

Explosion kills 32, injures scores in Syria’s Idlib
Explosion kills 32 injures scores in Syria s Idlib

Turkish, French presidents discuss economic ties
Turkish French presidents discuss economic ties

Macron under fire as security aide detained in assault inquiry
Macron under fire as security aide detained in assault inquiry

France bans phone usage in schools
France bans phone usage in schools

2 die in France during World Cup celebrations
2 die in France during World Cup celebrations

Macron congratulates Putin for hosting 'perfect' World Cup
Macron congratulates Putin for hosting 'perfect' World Cup

World Cup: Road to the final
World Cup Road to the final






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 