11:43, 22 August 2018 Wednesday

PKK terrorist on most wanted list killed in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Security forces have killed two PKK terrorists, including one mentioned on the country's most wanted list in northern Turkey, an official said on Wednesday.

Gumushane Governor Okay Memis told Anadolu Agency that Baris Oner, codenamed “Turk Tarik”, was found dead in Kurtun district of Gumushane province following an anti-terror operation conducted at 06.00 a.m. local time (0300GMT).

Oner was in the red category of Turkish Interior Ministry's wanted terrorist list.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and lastly grey.

Another terrorist codenamed “Sorej” -- who was also killed during the operation -- was of Iranian origin, Memis said.

Separately, four suspects carrying supplies for the PKK terror group were remanded in custody in southeastern Sirnak province.

The suspects were rounded up in Bestler-Dereler region of the central district after drones spotted the suspects.