PKK terrorist on most wanted list killed in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
Security forces have killed two PKK terrorists, including one mentioned on the country's most wanted list in northern Turkey, an official said on Wednesday.
Gumushane Governor Okay Memis told Anadolu Agency that Baris Oner, codenamed “Turk Tarik”, was found dead in Kurtun district of Gumushane province following an anti-terror operation conducted at 06.00 a.m. local time (0300GMT).
Oner was in the red category of Turkish Interior Ministry's wanted terrorist list.
The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and lastly grey.
Another terrorist codenamed “Sorej” -- who was also killed during the operation -- was of Iranian origin, Memis said.
Separately, four suspects carrying supplies for the PKK terror group were remanded in custody in southeastern Sirnak province.
The suspects were rounded up in Bestler-Dereler region of the central district after drones spotted the suspects.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks with Qatari, Bosnian and Kosovo leaders on phone
Baris Oner has been killed in northern Gumushane district during anti-terror operation
King Mohammed VI issues raft of fresh diplomatic appointments
National Defense Minister Akar meets security units engaged in counter-terror operations
Unknown assailants in vehicle fired shots at US Embassy in Ankara on early morning, governor office says
Turkey, Russia, Iran to take part in trilateral Syria summit next month in Tehran
Security forces carried out 2,331 counter-terror operations across Turkey on Aug. 13-20, says Interior Ministry
Erdogan said the aim of the recent currency crisis was to bring "Turkey and its people to their knees" and that this attack was no different from a strike against Turkey’s flag or call to prayer
Turkish Airlines CEO says 253,000 passengers traveled via 1,547 flights on Saturday, setting a new record
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says Manbij roadmap between Turkey and US continues 'without a hitch'
Numan Kurtulmus to be acting chairman of AK Party, Omer Celik has been named new party spokesman
We extend our condolences to Kofi Annan’s family, relatives and our ally Ghanaian people, says Turkish Foreign Ministry
6,000 Malians arrive in Jeddah, Madina via Turkey's national flag carrier for annual Islamic pilgrimage
Article 'is a blatant attempt by New York Times to justify and whitewash PKK terrorism,' says Ibrahim Kalin