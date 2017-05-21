Erdogan extends holiday wishes to 3 leaders

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday extended holiday wishes to the leaders of Qatar, Bosnia Herzegovina and Kosovo, a diplomatic source said.
According to the source, Erdogan called Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Bosniak member of the tripartite Presidency Bakir Izetbegovic, and Kosovo President Hashim Thaci.
Muslims on Tuesday are marking the first of the four-day Eid al-Adha holiday.
