11:58, 22 August 2018 Wednesday

Erdogan extends holiday wishes to 3 leaders

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday extended holiday wishes to the leaders of Qatar, Bosnia Herzegovina and Kosovo, a diplomatic source said.

According to the source, Erdogan called Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Bosniak member of the tripartite Presidency Bakir Izetbegovic, and Kosovo President Hashim Thaci.

Muslims on Tuesday are marking the first of the four-day Eid al-Adha holiday.