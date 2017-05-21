Worldbulletin News

Erdogan extends holiday wishes to 3 leaders
Erdogan extends holiday wishes to 3 leaders

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks with Qatari, Bosnian and Kosovo leaders on phone

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday extended holiday wishes to the leaders of Qatar, Bosnia Herzegovina and Kosovo, a diplomatic source said.

According to the source, Erdogan called Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Bosniak member of the tripartite Presidency Bakir Izetbegovic, and Kosovo President Hashim Thaci.

Muslims on Tuesday are marking the first of the four-day Eid al-Adha holiday.



