Turkish army 'neutralizes' 2 PKK terrorists

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Turkish army "neutralized" two armed PKK terrorists in a rural area in the southeastern province of Hakkari on Tuesday.
The country's armed forces said on Twitter that the two armed PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in an ongoing air-backed operation in the Yuksekova district.
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.
