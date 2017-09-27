Worldbulletin News

15:51, 22 August 2018 Wednesday
History
Update: 12:48, 22 August 2018 Wednesday

Today in History August 22
Today in History August 22

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1350   John II, also known as John the Good, succeeds Philip VI as king of France.
1485   Henry Tudor defeats Richard III at Bosworth. This victory establishes the Tudor dynasty in England and ends the War of the Roses.
1642   Civil war in England begins as Charles I declares war on Parliament at Nottingham.
1717   The Austrian army forces the Turkish army out of Belgrade, ending the Turkish revival in the Balkans.
1777   With the approach of General Benedict Arnold's army, British Colonel Barry St. Ledger abandons Fort Stanwix and returns to Canada.
1849   The Portuguese governor of Macao, China, is assassinated because of his anti-Chinese policies.
1911   The Mona Lisa, the famous painting by Leonardo da Vinci, is stolen from the Louvre in Paris, where it had hung for more than 100 years. It is recovered in 1913.
1922   Michael Collins, Irish politician, is killed in an ambush.
1942   Brazil declares war on the Axis powers. She is the only South American country to send combat troops into Europe.
1945   Soviet troops land at Port Arthur and Dairen on the Kwantung Peninsula in China.
1945   Conflict in Vietnam begins when a group of Free French parachute into southern Indochina, in response to a successful coup by communist guerilla Ho Chi Minh.
1952   Devil's Island's penal colony is permanently closed.
1956   Incumbent US President Dwight D. Eisenhower & Vice President Richard Nixonrenominated by Republican convention in San Francisco.
1962   OAS (Secret Army Organization) gunmen unsuccessfully attempt to assassinate French president Charles de Gaulle; the incident inspires Frederick Forsyth's novel, The Day of the Jackal.
1962   The world's first nuclear-powered passenger-cargo ship, NS Savannah, completes its maiden voyage from Yorktown, Va., to Savannah, Ga.
1968   First papal visit to Latin America; Pope Paul VI arrives in Bogota.
1969   Hurricane Camille hits US Gulf Coast, killing 256 and causing $1.421 billion in damages.
1971   Bolivian military coup: Col. Hugo Banzer Suarez ousts leftist president, Gen. Juan Jose Torres and assumes power.
1971   FBI arrests members of The Camden 28, an anti-war group, as the group is raiding a draft office in Camden, NJ.
1972   International Olympic Committee votes 36–31 with 3 abstentions to ban Rhodesia from the games because of the country's racist policies.
1975   US President Gerald Ford survives second assassination attempt in 17 days, this one by Sarah Jane Moore in San Francisco, Cal.
1983   Benigno Aquino, the only real opposition on Ferdinand Marcos’ reign as president of the Philippines, is gunned down at Manila Airport.
1989   First complete ring around Neptune discovered.
1995   During 11-day siege at at Ruby Ridge, Id., FBI HRT sniper Lon Horiuchi kills Vicki Weaver while shooting at another target.
2003   Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore is suspended for refusing to comply with federal court order to remove the Ten Commandments from the Alabama Supreme Court building's lobby.
2005   Art heist: a version of The Scream and Madonna, two paintings by Edvard Munch, are stolen at gunpoint from a museum in Oslo, Norway.
2007   Most runs scored by any team in modern MLB history as the Texas Rangers thump the Baltimore Orioles 30-3.


Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  Share

No Comment Yet
