Iranians mark beginning of Eid al-Adha holiday

Iranian Muslims on Wednesday converged on Tehran's s for the first day of the four-day Eid al-Adha holiday, which began one day earlier in Turkey and most of the Arab world.
After performing Eid prayers, Ahmad Khatami, the mosque’s imam, delivered a khutba (sermon) in which he stressed the importance of sacrifice and Muslim unity.
Calling for an end to perceived corruption in Iran, Khatami also condemned the U.S. and Israeli policies vis-à-vis his country.
He went on to assert that Tehran would not take part in talks with the U.S. because U.S. President Donald Trump had failed to appreciate Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with the P5+1 group of nations (the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany).
Tension has steadily mounted between Tehran and Washington since May, when Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the landmark agreement.
The deal had placed tight restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for billions of dollars in sanctions relief.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called US sanctions against Moscow "counterproductive and senseless" a day after Washington warned that more "economic pain" is coming.
Wrapping up a visit to Israel, John Bolton also warned Syria's President Bashar al-Assad that the United States would respond "very strongly" if chemical weapons are used against the country's last major rebel bastion.
The plans for 1,004 homes approved by a defence ministry committee are at various stages in the process.
Attack in Iraq’s Saladin province leaves six fighters dead and another 30 people injured
Venezuela was rocked by a 7.3-magnitude earthquake near its northeastern coast Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, causing buildings to sway and people to run into the street in panic but there were no reports of fatalities or injuries.
No mention of Cohen guilty plea, Manafort guilty verdict in campaign rally speech
Turkey could end its lira-battering crisis with the United States "instantly" by freeing a detained American pastor, President Donald Trump's national security adviser said, adding that a Qatari cash infusion would not help Ankara's economy.
Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on forming the government, saying that he "looked forward to working together" with him.
TIKA, Red Crescent, Turkiye Diyanet Foundation, AFAD vow to continue efforts to help Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
Jakiw Palij, 95, concealed his history as an armed guard at Trawniki slave-labor camp for Jews in Nazi-occupied Poland
Application numbers also increased to 20,500 for 2019
The United States last week voiced suspicion over Russia’s pursuit of new space weapons, including a mobile laser system to destroy satellites in space, and the launch of a new inspector satellite which was acting in an “abnormal” way.
Crash was not caused by hostile fire, coalition asserts
Bloc will now be tasked with drawing up country’s next government
Anti-Arab slogans were sprayed on walls of several Palestinian houses in Jerusalem
The U.S.-led coalition was formed in 2014 to fight Daesh in Iraq