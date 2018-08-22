15:51, 22 August 2018 Wednesday

Iranians mark beginning of Eid al-Adha holiday

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iranian Muslims on Wednesday converged on Tehran's s for the first day of the four-day Eid al-Adha holiday, which began one day earlier in Turkey and most of the Arab world.

After performing Eid prayers, Ahmad Khatami, the mosque’s imam, delivered a khutba (sermon) in which he stressed the importance of sacrifice and Muslim unity.

Calling for an end to perceived corruption in Iran, Khatami also condemned the U.S. and Israeli policies vis-à-vis his country.

He went on to assert that Tehran would not take part in talks with the U.S. because U.S. President Donald Trump had failed to appreciate Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with the P5+1 group of nations (the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany).

Tension has steadily mounted between Tehran and Washington since May, when Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the landmark agreement.

The deal had placed tight restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for billions of dollars in sanctions relief.