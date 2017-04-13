Over 125 irregular migrants held in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
More than 125 irregular migrants have been held in western Turkey, security sources said on Wednesday.
Seventy out of 98 migrants -- all Afghan origin -- were rounded up off the Ayvacik district of the Canakkale province, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.
The sources said that the migrants on two inflatable boats were heading to the Greek island of Lesbos.
Another 28 irregular migrants were held in the western Kirklareli province, some security sources said on Wednesday.
Gendarmerie teams rounded them up as they were planning to cross into Europe.
Turkish ruling AK Party reacts after Greek council's decision to reject appeal against asylum of ex-Turkish soldier
Migrants were rounded up in western Canakkale and Kirklareli provinces
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks with Qatari, Bosnian and Kosovo leaders on phone
Baris Oner has been killed in northern Gumushane district during anti-terror operation
King Mohammed VI issues raft of fresh diplomatic appointments
National Defense Minister Akar meets security units engaged in counter-terror operations
Unknown assailants in vehicle fired shots at US Embassy in Ankara on early morning, governor office says
Turkey, Russia, Iran to take part in trilateral Syria summit next month in Tehran
Security forces carried out 2,331 counter-terror operations across Turkey on Aug. 13-20, says Interior Ministry
Erdogan said the aim of the recent currency crisis was to bring "Turkey and its people to their knees" and that this attack was no different from a strike against Turkey’s flag or call to prayer
Turkish Airlines CEO says 253,000 passengers traveled via 1,547 flights on Saturday, setting a new record
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says Manbij roadmap between Turkey and US continues 'without a hitch'
Numan Kurtulmus to be acting chairman of AK Party, Omer Celik has been named new party spokesman
We extend our condolences to Kofi Annan’s family, relatives and our ally Ghanaian people, says Turkish Foreign Ministry