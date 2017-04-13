16:44, 22 August 2018 Wednesday

Over 125 irregular migrants held in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

More than 125 irregular migrants have been held in western Turkey, security sources said on Wednesday.

Seventy out of 98 migrants -- all Afghan origin -- were rounded up off the Ayvacik district of the Canakkale province, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

The sources said that the migrants on two inflatable boats were heading to the Greek island of Lesbos.

Another 28 irregular migrants were held in the western Kirklareli province, some security sources said on Wednesday.

Gendarmerie teams rounded them up as they were planning to cross into Europe.