Press agenda on August 23

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - Eid Al-Adha being observed across the Muslim world.
GERMANY
BERLIN - News conference by central bank head Jens Weidmann at Foreign Correspondents’ Association in Germany (VAP).
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - News conference by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zaharova.
SAUDI ARABIA
MECCA - Following Hajj pilgrimage of more than 2 million Muslims.
IRAN
TEHRAN - Preparing to host trilateral Syria talks (Turkey/Russia/Iran) early next month.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war, Assad regime attacks.
YEMEN
SANAA - Following developments in civil war.
MAURITANIA
NOUAKCHOTT - Mauritania gears up to hold parliamentary, municipal polls on Sept. 1 as opposition figures question integrity of electoral process.
