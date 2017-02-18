Hundreds of thousands of Muslims gather to pray in capital Addis Ababa to celebrate Eid al-Adha

10:29, 23 August 2018 Thursday

Press agenda on August 23





Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk TURKEY ANKARA - Eid Al-Adha being observed across the Muslim world.

GERMANY BERLIN - News conference by central bank head Jens Weidmann at Foreign Correspondents’ Association in Germany (VAP). RUSSIA MOSCOW - News conference by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zaharova. SAUDI ARABIA MECCA - Following Hajj pilgrimage of more than 2 million Muslims. ​ IRAN TEHRAN - Preparing to host trilateral Syria talks (Turkey/Russia/Iran) early next month. SYRIA ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war, Assad regime attacks. YEMEN SANAA - Following developments in civil war. MAURITANIA NOUAKCHOTT - Mauritania gears up to hold parliamentary, municipal polls on Sept. 1 as opposition figures question integrity of electoral process.

