Today's News
14:04, 23 August 2018 Thursday
Turkey
10:31, 23 August 2018 Thursday

US disregard of legal process ‘unacceptable’
US disregard of legal process ‘unacceptable’

'We find unacceptable disregard of the legal process by US, which has been making certain demands,' says Ibrahim Kalin

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's presidential spokesman has blasted Washington for disregarding the legal process in the case of an American pastor facing terrorism-related charges.

In a written statement to Reuters late Wednesday, Ibrahim Kalin said: “There is the rule of law in Turkey, and the Andrew Brunson case is a legal issue. There is an ongoing legal process related to this individual.

“It goes without saying that we find unacceptable the disregard of the legal process by the United States, which has been making certain demands.”

His remarks came after U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton earlier told Reuters that Turkey made a “big mistake” in not releasing Brunson.

Turkey and the U.S. are facing rocky relations following Washington’s imposition of sanctions on two Cabinet ministers for not releasing pastor Andrew Brunson, who faces terrorism-related charges in Turkey.

On Aug. 10, Trump ramped up his attack on Turkey by doubling U.S. tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports.

In retaliation, Turkey raised tariffs on several U.S.-origin products, including alcohol and tobacco products and cars.

 



