US disregard of legal process ‘unacceptable’

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey's presidential spokesman has blasted Washington for disregarding the legal process in the case of an American pastor facing terrorism-related charges.
In a written statement to Reuters late Wednesday, Ibrahim Kalin said: “There is the rule of law in Turkey, and the Andrew Brunson case is a legal issue. There is an ongoing legal process related to this individual.
“It goes without saying that we find unacceptable the disregard of the legal process by the United States, which has been making certain demands.”
His remarks came after U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton earlier told Reuters that Turkey made a “big mistake” in not releasing Brunson.
Turkey and the U.S. are facing rocky relations following Washington’s imposition of sanctions on two Cabinet ministers for not releasing pastor Andrew Brunson, who faces terrorism-related charges in Turkey.
On Aug. 10, Trump ramped up his attack on Turkey by doubling U.S. tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports.
In retaliation, Turkey raised tariffs on several U.S.-origin products, including alcohol and tobacco products and cars.
'We find unacceptable disregard of the legal process by US, which has been making certain demands,' says Ibrahim Kalin
Turkish ruling AK Party reacts after Greek council's decision to reject appeal against asylum of ex-Turkish soldier
Migrants were rounded up in western Canakkale and Kirklareli provinces
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks with Qatari, Bosnian and Kosovo leaders on phone
Baris Oner has been killed in northern Gumushane district during anti-terror operation
King Mohammed VI issues raft of fresh diplomatic appointments
National Defense Minister Akar meets security units engaged in counter-terror operations
Unknown assailants in vehicle fired shots at US Embassy in Ankara on early morning, governor office says
Turkey, Russia, Iran to take part in trilateral Syria summit next month in Tehran
Security forces carried out 2,331 counter-terror operations across Turkey on Aug. 13-20, says Interior Ministry
Erdogan said the aim of the recent currency crisis was to bring "Turkey and its people to their knees" and that this attack was no different from a strike against Turkey’s flag or call to prayer
Turkish Airlines CEO says 253,000 passengers traveled via 1,547 flights on Saturday, setting a new record
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says Manbij roadmap between Turkey and US continues 'without a hitch'