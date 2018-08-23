Swedish party expels member of Turkish origin

World Bulletin / News Desk
A Swedish politician of Turkish origin has been expelled from his party weeks before the general and local elections in Sweden.
Mikail Yuksel has been expelled from Sweden’s Centre Party ahead of elections scheduled for Sept. 9, 2018.
“I have been expelled for not speaking against Turkey and on the pretext that my father is a former [central Konya province’s district of] Kulu mayor of MHP [Nationalist Movement Party],” Mikail Yuksel, parliamentary candidate said.
“A box has been set in Konya’s Kulu district for the upcoming elections in Sweden. I carried out my election campaign in Kulu because many people from Kulu are on leave,” Yuksel said.
“Unfortunately, the election campaign disturbed the terror group PKK and some lobby groups against Turkey,” he said, adding that he was blamed for being a “trumpet” of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Yuksel said his party did not support him despite knowing that the claims were not true.
He said he was always forced to comment on Turkish policy even though he does not have any interest in Turkish policy.
“They produced baseless allegations against me,” Yuksel said.
He said he had not concealed his past and had shared his father’s political past with his party.
“My party said there wasn’t any problem and I would be a candidate,” Yuksel said.
“But unfortunately, they didn’t keep their word,” he said, adding that he had documents proving that he had shared the information with his party.
Stating that the candidacy process was still ongoing, he recalled that people would vote for him unless he withdraws.
He said he was waiting for the support of Muslims and Turks in the city of Gothenburg, and he would create a new party if he is elected.
