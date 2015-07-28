Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:04, 23 August 2018 Thursday
Asia-Pacific
10:44, 23 August 2018 Thursday

  • Share
UN complains of impeded access into Myanmar's Rakhine
UN complains of impeded access into Myanmar's Rakhine

'Humanitarian access in northern Rakhine remains severely limited, denying life saving support to those in need,' says UN

World Bulletin / News Desk

A UN spokesman on Wednesday called for "effective access" for humanitarian aid organizations to enter into Myanmar's Rakhine state, where thousands of Rohingya Muslims faced persecution from security forces.

"Substantial progress is urgently needed in granting effective access for aid organizations and addressing the root causes of the crisis, including freedom of movement, safety, and a pathway to citizenship for all communities," Stephen Dujarric, the spokesman for UN chief Antonio Guterres, said at a press conference, as Saturday will mark the first anniversary of the Myanmar violence.

Since Aug. 25, 2017, more than 750,000 refugees, mostly children and women, have fled Myanmar and crossed into Bangladesh after Myanmar forces launched a crackdown on the minority Muslim community, according to Amnesty International.

More than 24,000 Rohingya Muslims have been killed by Myanmar’s state forces since August 2017, said a new report by Ontario International Development Agency.

Dujarric said humanitarian access in northern Rakhine was severely limited, denying life-saving support to those in need, adding that the UN was "standing ready to go where we have effective access, but this has not yet been granted by the government."

He said the UN was "deeply worried" about the situation in Rakhine, where some 660,000 are in need across Rakhine state, including 176,000 in northern Rakhine.

Stating that most aid organizations that have been working in northern Rakhine state for years have still not been able to resume programs and services for Rohingya population.

"We continue to receive reports of violence, more than 11,000 new refugees arrived in Bangladesh between January and June of this year," he added.

The Rohingya, described by the UN as the world's most persecuted people, have faced heightened fears of attack since dozens were killed in communal violence in 2012.

The UN documented mass gang rapes, killings -- including of infants and young children -- brutal beatings, and disappearances committed by security personnel.

In a report, UN investigators said such violations may have constituted crimes against humanity.



Related UN Myanmar
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Cohen won't accept pardon open to talk to Mueller
Cohen won't accept pardon, open to talk to Mueller

'If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain... Michael Cohen!' says Trump
The Danger of President Pence
The Danger of President Pence

Trump’s critics yearn for his exit. But Mike Pence, the corporate right’s inside man, poses his own risks.
Putin says US sanctions 'counterproductive and senseless'
Putin says US sanctions 'counterproductive and senseless'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called US sanctions against Moscow "counterproductive and senseless" a day after Washington warned that more "economic pain" is coming.
Top Trump aide says US does not seek regime change
Top Trump aide says US does not seek regime change in Iran

Wrapping up a visit to Israel, John Bolton also warned Syria's President Bashar al-Assad that the United States would respond "very strongly" if chemical weapons are used against the country's last major rebel bastion.
Israel approves more than 1 000 West Bank settler homes
Israel approves more than 1,000 West Bank settler homes

The plans for 1,004 homes approved by a defence ministry committee are at various stages in the process.
Suicide attack kills 6 tribal fighters north of Baghdad
Suicide attack kills 6 tribal fighters north of Baghdad

Attack in Iraq’s Saladin province leaves six fighters dead and another 30 people injured
Venezuela hit by 7 3 magnitude earthquake
Venezuela hit by 7.3 magnitude earthquake

Venezuela was rocked by a 7.3-magnitude earthquake near its northeastern coast Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, causing buildings to sway and people to run into the street in panic but there were no reports of fatalities or injuries.
Trump quiet as legal woes grow
Trump quiet as legal woes grow

No mention of Cohen guilty plea, Manafort guilty verdict in campaign rally speech
U S -Turkey crisis could end 'instantly' if pastor freed
U.S.-Turkey crisis could end 'instantly' if pastor freed

Turkey could end its lira-battering crisis with the United States "instantly" by freeing a detained American pastor, President Donald Trump's national security adviser said, adding that a Qatari cash infusion would not help Ankara's economy.
Canada looks to work with Imran Khan's govt
Canada looks to work with Imran Khan's govt

Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on forming the government, saying that he "looked forward to working together" with him.
Turkey at forefront of giving aid to Rohingya refugees
Turkey at forefront of giving aid to Rohingya refugees

TIKA, Red Crescent, Turkiye Diyanet Foundation, AFAD vow to continue efforts to help Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
US deports Nazi war crimes suspect to Germany
US deports Nazi war crimes suspect to Germany

Jakiw Palij, 95, concealed his history as an armed guard at Trawniki slave-labor camp for Jews in Nazi-occupied Poland
Canada adopts first-come family immigration system
Canada adopts first-come family immigration system

Application numbers also increased to 20,500 for 2019
Russia to not move arms in space
Russia to not move arms in space

The United States last week voiced suspicion over Russia’s pursuit of new space weapons, including a mobile laser system to destroy satellites in space, and the launch of a new inspector satellite which was acting in an “abnormal” way.
US-led coalition soldier killed in Iraq chopper crash
US-led coalition soldier killed in Iraq chopper crash

Crash was not caused by hostile fire, coalition asserts
Main Iraq coalitions form majority bloc in parliament
Main Iraq coalitions form majority bloc in parliament

Bloc will now be tasked with drawing up country’s next government

News

Rohingya mark Eid al-Adha
Rohingya mark Eid al-Adha

Fears grow as flooding displaces 150,000 in Myanmar
Fears grow as flooding displaces 150 000 in Myanmar

Flooding in Myanmar leaves 12 dead
Flooding in Myanmar leaves 12 dead

Rohingya genocide planned by Myanmar military
Rohingya genocide planned by Myanmar military

At least 15 dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide
At least 15 dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide

UK ministers visit Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
UK ministers visit Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

UN calls on Libya to crack down on militias
UN calls on Libya to crack down on militias

Turkey recalls ex-UN chief's efforts for world peace
Turkey recalls ex-UN chief's efforts for world peace

UN chief sounds nuclear warning to mark Nagasaki bombing
UN chief sounds nuclear warning to mark Nagasaki bombing

UN official urges Israel to allow fuel into Gaza
UN official urges Israel to allow fuel into Gaza

Yemen peace talks set for September
Yemen peace talks set for September

UN chief urges restraint in Zimbabwe
UN chief urges restraint in Zimbabwe






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 