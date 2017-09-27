Today in History August 23

|1244
|Turks expel the crusaders under Frederick II from Jerusalem.
|1305
|Scottish patriot William Wallace is hanged, drawn, beheaded, and quartered in London.
|1541
|Jacques Cartier lands near Quebec on his third voyage to North America.
|1711
|A British attempt to invade Canada by sea fails.
|1775
|King George III of England refuses the American colonies' offer of peace and declares them in open rebellion.
|1821
|After 11 years of war, Spain grants Mexican independence as a constitutional monarchy.
|1863
|Union batteries cease their first bombardment of Fort Sumter, leaving it a mass of rubble but still unconquered by the Northern besiegers.
|1900
|Booker T. Washington forms the National Negro Business League in Boston, Massachusetts.
|1902
|Fanny Farmer, among the first to emphasize the relationship of diet to health, opens her School of Cookery in Boston.
|1914
|The Emperor of Japan declares war on Germany.
|1926
|American film star Rudolph Valentino dies, causing world-wide hysteria and a number of suicides.
|1927
|Immigrant laborers Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti are executed for a robbery they did not commit. Fifty years later, in 1977, Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis establishes a memorial in the victims' honor.
|1939
|Joseph Stalin and German Foreign Minister Joachim von Ribbentrop sign a non-aggression pact between the Soviet Union and Germany, freeing Adolf Hitler to invade Poland and Stalin to invade Finland.
|1942
|German forces begin an assault on the major Soviet industrial city of Stalingrad.
|1944
|German SS engineers begin placing explosive charges around the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
|1950
|Up to 77,000 members of the U.S. Army Organized Reserve Corps are called involuntarily to active duty to fight the Korean War.
|1952
|Arab League security pact linking seven Arab States in a military, political and economic alliance goes into effect.
|1954
|First flight of the C-130 Hercules transport aircraft.
|1958
|The Second Taiwan Strait crisis begins: People's Liberation Army bombards island of Quemoy during Chinese Civil War.
|1961
|Belgium sends troops to Rwanda-Urundi during bloody Tutsi-Hutu conflict.
|1966
|Lunar Orbiter 1 takes first photograph of Earth from the moon.
|1975
|Pathet Lao communists occupy Vientiane, Laos.
|1977
|Bryan Allen, piloting the Gossamer Condor, wins the Kremer prize for the first human-powered aircraft to fly a one-mile, figure-eight course.
|1979
|Iranian army opens offensive against Kurds.
|1979
|Bolshoi Ballet dancer Alexander Godunov defects in New York City.
|1990
|Armenia declares independence from USSR.
|1990
|East and West Germany announce they will unite on Oct 3.
|1996
|Osama bin Laden issues message entitled "A declaration of war against the Americans occupying the land of the two holy places."
|2006
|Natascha Kampusch, abducted at the age of 10 in Austria, escapes from her captor, Wolfgang Priklopil, after 8 years of captivity.
|2011
|Libyan leader Muammar al-Gaddafi is overthrown after National Transitional Council forces take control of Bab al-Azizia compound during the 2011 Libyan Civil War.
|2011
|A 5.8 earthquake centered at Mineral, Virginia, damages the Washington Monument, forcing the landmark to close for repairs.
