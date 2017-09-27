Worldbulletin News

14:03, 23 August 2018 Thursday
History
11:29, 23 August 2018 Thursday

Today in History August 23
Today in History August 23

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1244   Turks expel the crusaders under Frederick II from Jerusalem.
1305   Scottish patriot William Wallace is hanged, drawn, beheaded, and quartered in London.
1541   Jacques Cartier lands near Quebec on his third voyage to North America.
1711   A British attempt to invade Canada by sea fails.
1775   King George III of England refuses the American colonies' offer of peace and declares them in open rebellion.
1821   After 11 years of war, Spain grants Mexican independence as a constitutional monarchy.
1863   Union batteries cease their first bombardment of Fort Sumter, leaving it a mass of rubble but still unconquered by the Northern besiegers.
1900   Booker T. Washington forms the National Negro Business League in Boston, Massachusetts.
1902   Fanny Farmer, among the first to emphasize the relationship of diet to health, opens her School of Cookery in Boston.
1914   The Emperor of Japan declares war on Germany.
1926   American film star Rudolph Valentino dies, causing world-wide hysteria and a number of suicides.
1927   Immigrant laborers Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti are executed for a robbery they did not commit. Fifty years later, in 1977, Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis establishes a memorial in the victims' honor.
1939   Joseph Stalin and German Foreign Minister Joachim von Ribbentrop sign a non-aggression pact between the Soviet Union and Germany, freeing Adolf Hitler to invade Poland and Stalin to invade Finland.
1942   German forces begin an assault on the major Soviet industrial city of Stalingrad.
1944   German SS engineers begin placing explosive charges around the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
1950   Up to 77,000 members of the U.S. Army Organized Reserve Corps are called involuntarily to active duty to fight the Korean War.
1952   Arab League security pact linking seven Arab States in a military, political and economic alliance goes into effect.
1954   First flight of the C-130 Hercules transport aircraft.
1958   The Second Taiwan Strait crisis begins: People's Liberation Army bombards island of Quemoy during Chinese Civil War.
1961   Belgium sends troops to Rwanda-Urundi during bloody Tutsi-Hutu conflict.
1966   Lunar Orbiter 1 takes first photograph of Earth from the moon.
1975   Pathet Lao communists occupy Vientiane, Laos.
1977   Bryan Allen, piloting the Gossamer Condor, wins the Kremer prize for the first human-powered aircraft to fly a one-mile, figure-eight course.
1979   Iranian army opens offensive against Kurds.
1979   Bolshoi Ballet dancer Alexander Godunov defects in New York City.
1990   Armenia declares independence from USSR.
1990   East and West Germany announce they will unite on Oct 3.
1996   Osama bin Laden issues message entitled "A declaration of war against the Americans occupying the land of the two holy places."
2006   Natascha Kampusch,  abducted at the age of 10 in Austria, escapes from her captor, Wolfgang Priklopil, after 8 years of captivity.
2011   Libyan leader Muammar al-Gaddafi is overthrown after National Transitional Council forces take control of Bab al-Azizia compound during the 2011 Libyan Civil War.
2011   A 5.8 earthquake centered at Mineral, Virginia, damages the Washington Monument, forcing the landmark to close for repairs.


Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

