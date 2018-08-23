Can Imran Khan bring Pakistan in from the diplomatic cold?

World Bulletin / News Desk
Tensions with Afghanistan, faltering relations with the US, and chronically poor ties with India. Pakistan today stands isolated, observers say, and bringing it back into the fold is a formidable task for its new premier Imran Khan.
"We have a very big foreign policy challenge right now. If there is one country that needs peace and stability right now, it's Pakistan," the former cricket champion said in his victory speech after last month's election.
Ties with the US cooled further in January when President Donald Trump accused Pakistan of "lies" and "duplicity" in the war on terror, suspending military assistance worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
Khan has repeatedly blamed Pakistan's participation in the US-led anti-terror campaign for the surge in terrorism on home soil over the last decade.
Now as premier, in a tone noticeably softer than his earlier anti-US comments, Khan has said he wants a "balanced relationship" instead of "fighting America's war" in exchange for aid.
Khan has long advocated a negotiated settlement with Islamist insurgents, a commitment that led to criticism that he is soft on militants and earned him the nickname "Taliban Khan".
If not in Washington, he may find a sympathetic ear in Kabul.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has also been pushing for talks with the Taliban, and offered a new, conditional ceasefire on Sunday.
"Imran Khan is very well positioned in building trust again with Afghanistan," observed Huma Yusuf, an analyst at the Wilson Center in Washington. "He is seen as a fresh face with a credible voice."
But given the current freeze with Washington, said Yusuf, Pakistan's "drift from the US camp to the China camp will continue".
'If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain... Michael Cohen!' says Trump
Trump’s critics yearn for his exit. But Mike Pence, the corporate right’s inside man, poses his own risks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called US sanctions against Moscow "counterproductive and senseless" a day after Washington warned that more "economic pain" is coming.
Wrapping up a visit to Israel, John Bolton also warned Syria's President Bashar al-Assad that the United States would respond "very strongly" if chemical weapons are used against the country's last major rebel bastion.
The plans for 1,004 homes approved by a defence ministry committee are at various stages in the process.
Attack in Iraq’s Saladin province leaves six fighters dead and another 30 people injured
Venezuela was rocked by a 7.3-magnitude earthquake near its northeastern coast Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, causing buildings to sway and people to run into the street in panic but there were no reports of fatalities or injuries.
No mention of Cohen guilty plea, Manafort guilty verdict in campaign rally speech
Turkey could end its lira-battering crisis with the United States "instantly" by freeing a detained American pastor, President Donald Trump's national security adviser said, adding that a Qatari cash infusion would not help Ankara's economy.
Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on forming the government, saying that he "looked forward to working together" with him.
TIKA, Red Crescent, Turkiye Diyanet Foundation, AFAD vow to continue efforts to help Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
Jakiw Palij, 95, concealed his history as an armed guard at Trawniki slave-labor camp for Jews in Nazi-occupied Poland
Application numbers also increased to 20,500 for 2019
The United States last week voiced suspicion over Russia’s pursuit of new space weapons, including a mobile laser system to destroy satellites in space, and the launch of a new inspector satellite which was acting in an “abnormal” way.
Crash was not caused by hostile fire, coalition asserts
Bloc will now be tasked with drawing up country’s next government