Turkish Cargo flies 5 white rhinos to China

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish Cargo, a division of Turkey’s national flag-carrier Turkish Airlines, carried white rhinos to China from South Africa, the press office announced Wednesday.
In a written statement, Turkish Airlines said five endangered white rhinos, born under the supervision of specialist teams, were transported from Johannesburg to Shanghai via Istanbul by Turkish Cargo.
“Five white rhinos, each weighing a ton and growing under supervision until they reach the age of three due to their endangered nature, arrived at their new homes smoothly,” the statement said.
Turkish Cargo carries out live animal transportation -- whether between the qualified zoos, private institutions or acknowledged preservation and rehabilitation centers to prevent animal trafficking -- in 122 countries.
'We find unacceptable disregard of the legal process by US, which has been making certain demands,' says Ibrahim Kalin
Turkish ruling AK Party reacts after Greek council's decision to reject appeal against asylum of ex-Turkish soldier
Migrants were rounded up in western Canakkale and Kirklareli provinces
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks with Qatari, Bosnian and Kosovo leaders on phone
Baris Oner has been killed in northern Gumushane district during anti-terror operation
King Mohammed VI issues raft of fresh diplomatic appointments
National Defense Minister Akar meets security units engaged in counter-terror operations
Unknown assailants in vehicle fired shots at US Embassy in Ankara on early morning, governor office says
Turkey, Russia, Iran to take part in trilateral Syria summit next month in Tehran
Security forces carried out 2,331 counter-terror operations across Turkey on Aug. 13-20, says Interior Ministry
Erdogan said the aim of the recent currency crisis was to bring "Turkey and its people to their knees" and that this attack was no different from a strike against Turkey’s flag or call to prayer
Turkish Airlines CEO says 253,000 passengers traveled via 1,547 flights on Saturday, setting a new record
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says Manbij roadmap between Turkey and US continues 'without a hitch'