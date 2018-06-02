Worldbulletin News

14:03, 23 August 2018 Thursday
Update: 12:29, 23 August 2018 Thursday

Turkish Cargo flies 5 white rhinos to China
Turkish Cargo flies 5 white rhinos to China

Endangered white rhinos come from South Africa

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Cargo, a division of Turkey’s national flag-carrier Turkish Airlines, carried white rhinos to China from South Africa, the press office announced Wednesday.

In a written statement, Turkish Airlines said five endangered white rhinos, born under the supervision of specialist teams, were transported from Johannesburg to Shanghai via Istanbul by Turkish Cargo.

“Five white rhinos, each weighing a ton and growing under supervision until they reach the age of three due to their endangered nature, arrived at their new homes smoothly,” the statement said.

Turkish Cargo carries out live animal transportation -- whether between the qualified zoos, private institutions or acknowledged preservation and rehabilitation centers to prevent animal trafficking -- in 122 countries.



