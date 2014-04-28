Worldbulletin News

Algerian president replaces top military officials
Algerian president replaces top military officials

Recent weeks have seen several security officials – from both army and police – abruptly replaced

World Bulletin / News Desk

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika on Wednesday dismissed the army’s security chief, Mohamed Terche, replacing him with General Osman Ben Meloud, according to local media reports.

Bouteflika also dismissed the army's inspector-general, Major-General Boumediene Benattou, who was replaced by Major-General Haji Zerhouni.

According to Algerian daily Ennahar, the raft of new appointments comes within the context of a “partial reorganization” of Defense Ministry-linked institutions.

Recent weeks have seen the Algerian presidency replace a number of senior security officials from both the army and police.



