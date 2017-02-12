Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:04, 23 August 2018 Thursday
Europe
Update: 13:01, 23 August 2018 Thursday

  • Share
German president: We must stand against racism
German president: We must stand against racism

Frank-Walter Steinmeier invites Turkish and German citizens to discuss racism and discrimination in everyday life

World Bulletin / News Desk

Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called on all citizens to stand up against racism and discrimination.

“A permanent suspicion of migrants, no matter how long they’ve lived in Germany, isn’t only hurtful for the individual. It’s a cause of shame for our country,” he said on Wednesday.

“Racism and discrimination violate human dignity and damage our democracy. They devalue what we in this country have already achieved together,” he also stressed.

Steinmeier invited a small group of Turkish and German citizens to the presidential palace on Wednesday to hear their views on migration, integration, discrimination and racism in everyday life.

The meeting came a few weeks after German-Turkish footballer Mesut Ozil sparked a debate in the country with his decision to quit Germany’s national team, due to what he considered was discrimination and racist propaganda he faced recently.

Steinmeier expressed regret over many reports of racism and discrimination, after social media users started to tell their own personal experiences under the hashtag MeTwo.

“I can’t forget these stories. They make me feel uneasy. We as a society must not be indifferent to them, and we most certainly shouldn’t sweep them under the carpet,” he said.

Steinmeier underlined that migrants have enriched the country and have the same rights and duties as other citizens.

“Without them, without their families who joined them later, without their children and grandchildren, our country’s economic prosperity, indeed today’s society, would be inconceivable,” he said.

“We’ve achieved this together -- and as president of this country, I’d like to thank you for that!”

Some 19.3 million people out of 81.7 million in Germany are immigrants or their descendants, according to the federal statistics office.

People of Turkish origin Turks continue to be the largest group in Germany with an estimated population of 2.8 million, followed by 2.1 million Poles and 1.4 million Russians.

Germany has witnessed growing racism in recent years fueled by far-right parties, which have exploited fears over the refugee crisis and terrorism.



Related Germany racism Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Cohen won't accept pardon open to talk to Mueller
Cohen won't accept pardon, open to talk to Mueller

'If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain... Michael Cohen!' says Trump
The Danger of President Pence
The Danger of President Pence

Trump’s critics yearn for his exit. But Mike Pence, the corporate right’s inside man, poses his own risks.
Putin says US sanctions 'counterproductive and senseless'
Putin says US sanctions 'counterproductive and senseless'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called US sanctions against Moscow "counterproductive and senseless" a day after Washington warned that more "economic pain" is coming.
Top Trump aide says US does not seek regime change
Top Trump aide says US does not seek regime change in Iran

Wrapping up a visit to Israel, John Bolton also warned Syria's President Bashar al-Assad that the United States would respond "very strongly" if chemical weapons are used against the country's last major rebel bastion.
Israel approves more than 1 000 West Bank settler homes
Israel approves more than 1,000 West Bank settler homes

The plans for 1,004 homes approved by a defence ministry committee are at various stages in the process.
Suicide attack kills 6 tribal fighters north of Baghdad
Suicide attack kills 6 tribal fighters north of Baghdad

Attack in Iraq’s Saladin province leaves six fighters dead and another 30 people injured
Venezuela hit by 7 3 magnitude earthquake
Venezuela hit by 7.3 magnitude earthquake

Venezuela was rocked by a 7.3-magnitude earthquake near its northeastern coast Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, causing buildings to sway and people to run into the street in panic but there were no reports of fatalities or injuries.
Trump quiet as legal woes grow
Trump quiet as legal woes grow

No mention of Cohen guilty plea, Manafort guilty verdict in campaign rally speech
U S -Turkey crisis could end 'instantly' if pastor freed
U.S.-Turkey crisis could end 'instantly' if pastor freed

Turkey could end its lira-battering crisis with the United States "instantly" by freeing a detained American pastor, President Donald Trump's national security adviser said, adding that a Qatari cash infusion would not help Ankara's economy.
Canada looks to work with Imran Khan's govt
Canada looks to work with Imran Khan's govt

Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on forming the government, saying that he "looked forward to working together" with him.
Turkey at forefront of giving aid to Rohingya refugees
Turkey at forefront of giving aid to Rohingya refugees

TIKA, Red Crescent, Turkiye Diyanet Foundation, AFAD vow to continue efforts to help Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
US deports Nazi war crimes suspect to Germany
US deports Nazi war crimes suspect to Germany

Jakiw Palij, 95, concealed his history as an armed guard at Trawniki slave-labor camp for Jews in Nazi-occupied Poland
Canada adopts first-come family immigration system
Canada adopts first-come family immigration system

Application numbers also increased to 20,500 for 2019
Russia to not move arms in space
Russia to not move arms in space

The United States last week voiced suspicion over Russia’s pursuit of new space weapons, including a mobile laser system to destroy satellites in space, and the launch of a new inspector satellite which was acting in an “abnormal” way.
US-led coalition soldier killed in Iraq chopper crash
US-led coalition soldier killed in Iraq chopper crash

Crash was not caused by hostile fire, coalition asserts
Main Iraq coalitions form majority bloc in parliament
Main Iraq coalitions form majority bloc in parliament

Bloc will now be tasked with drawing up country’s next government

News

US reopens 1955 case of black boy's lynching
US reopens 1955 case of black boy's lynching

The racist history of the US revisited
The racist history of the US revisited

‘White racists’ and Zionists
White racists and Zionists

Turkey remembers 1993 racist attack victims in Germany
Turkey remembers 1993 racist attack victims in Germany

US white couple get prison for harassing blacks
US white couple get prison for harassing blacks

UK lawmaker condemns rise in post-Brexit racism
UK lawmaker condemns rise in post-Brexit racism

Erdogan, German, Palestinian leaders talk Jerusalem
Erdogan German Palestinian leaders talk Jerusalem

French, German presidents look to 'revive Europe’
French German presidents look to 'revive Europe

German president visits Israel after diplomatic spat
German president visits Israel after diplomatic spat

Germany: Steinmeier urges de-escalation with Turkey
Germany Steinmeier urges de-escalation with Turkey

Erdogan congratulates Steinmeier on election victory
Erdogan congratulates Steinmeier on election victory

Frank-Walter Steinmeier elected German president
Frank-Walter Steinmeier elected German president

US deports Nazi war crimes suspect to Germany
US deports Nazi war crimes suspect to Germany

Former German minister slams Trump’s Turkey policy
Former German minister slams Trump s Turkey policy

'Most horrible place on earth'
Most horrible place on earth'

Are Germany and Russia friends?
Are Germany and Russia friends

Germany stresses importance of Turkish economy
Germany stresses importance of Turkish economy

Italian craftsman gifts table to mosque in Germany
Italian craftsman gifts table to mosque in Germany






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 