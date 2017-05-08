14:24, 23 August 2018 Thursday

2 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in eastern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least two PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in eastern Turkey, an official statement said on Thursday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

According to a statement by the governor's office, gendarmerie forces neutralized two armed PKK terrorists, including a woman, during operations in Gurpinar district in the eastern Van province.

The operations were launched on Aug. 22-23 by gendarme forces against the terrorists, who were plotting an attack in Gurpinar, the statement said.

Security forces also seized two Kalashnikov assault rifles and four hand grenades.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.