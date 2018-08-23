Worldbulletin News

21:35, 23 August 2018 Thursday
14:55, 23 August 2018 Thursday

Turkish volunteers distribute Eid meat to Gaza families
Turkish volunteers distribute Eid meat to Gaza families

People of Gaza continue to groan under 11-year Israeli blockade

World Bulletin / News Desk

A team of Turkish volunteers distributed meat to 1,000 families in the blockaded Gaza Strip on Thursday, the third day of the four-day Eid al-Adha holiday.

Volunteer Ramadan Asaliya told Anadolu agency that meat was being distributed to the families of Palestinians recently martyred or injured while taking part in anti-occupation rallies along the Gaza-Israel buffer zone.

The Turkish initiative is intended to ease the hardships faced by the people of Gaza, many of whom live under difficult economic circumstances as a result of Israel’s ongoing blockaded of the coastal enclave.

For the last 12 years, the Gaza Strip’s more than two million inhabitants have groaned under the 11-year blockade, which has deprived them of many basic commodities, including food, fuel and medicine.



