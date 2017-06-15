Update: 15:42, 23 August 2018 Thursday

Knife attack near Paris kills 2

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two people were killed and one was seriously injured in a knife attack in a suburb of Paris on Thursday, according to French officials.

The attack occurred in the center of Trappes, 30 kilometers west of Paris, early Thursday, where the attacker was also killed by police, said the Yvelines governorship.

According to the French media reports, ISIL claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement released by their propaganda wing Amaq.