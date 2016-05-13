Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:35, 23 August 2018 Thursday
Turkey
16:09, 23 August 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Turkish operation in Syria foiled PKK/YPG terror plots
Turkish operation in Syria foiled PKK/YPG terror plots

2 years since Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield, purging terrorist threat in northern Syria near Turkish border

World Bulletin / News Desk

The success of Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield, which was launched two years ago to purge the terrorist threat emanating from northern Syria, decisively foiled the plots of terrorist groups in the region.

Euphrates Shield cut off the PKK/PYD/YPG terror groups' access to the Mediterranean Sea and eliminated threats posed by the terrorist group along the Turkish-Syrian border.

In its 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has taken some 40,000 lives. The terrorist PYD/YPG is the PKK's wing in Syria.

Operation Euphrates Shield, which began on Aug. 24, 2016 and ended in March 2017, was aimed at eliminating the terrorist threat along the border in the northern Syrian regions of Jarabulus, Al-Rai, Al-Bab, and Azaz with the use of the Free Syrian Army, backed by Turkish artillery and air cover.

More than 3,000 terrorists were also neutralized in the operation.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

As the operation ensured Turkey's border security, it also cleared members of the Daesh terrorist group as well as the PKK/PYD from northwestern Syria.

The operation also blocked a merger of the so-called cantons of the PKK/PYD/YPG terrorist groups along Turkey's border.

Moreover, following the Turkish-led operation, tens of thousands of displaced Syrians returned to their liberated hometowns.

 



Related Turkey PKK
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
100 migrants held in western Turkey
100 migrants held in western Turkey

Migrants were planning to head to Greek island of Lesbos
Turkish operation in Syria foiled PKK YPG terror plots
Turkish operation in Syria foiled PKK/YPG terror plots

2 years since Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield, purging terrorist threat in northern Syria near Turkish border
Turkish volunteers distribute Eid meat to Gaza families
Turkish volunteers distribute Eid meat to Gaza families

People of Gaza continue to groan under 11-year Israeli blockade
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey
2 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in eastern Turkey

Security forces seize 2 Kalashnikov assault rifles, 4 hand grenades
Turkish Cargo flies 5 white rhinos to China
Turkish Cargo flies 5 white rhinos to China

Endangered white rhinos come from South Africa
US disregard of legal process unacceptable
US disregard of legal process ‘unacceptable’

'We find unacceptable disregard of the legal process by US, which has been making certain demands,' says Ibrahim Kalin
Greek judiciary slammed for backing 'enemies of Turkey'
Greek judiciary slammed for backing 'enemies of Turkey'

Turkish ruling AK Party reacts after Greek council's decision to reject appeal against asylum of ex-Turkish soldier
Over 125 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 125 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Migrants were rounded up in western Canakkale and Kirklareli provinces
Turkish army 'neutralizes' 2 PKK terrorists
Turkish army 'neutralizes' 2 PKK terrorists

Air-backed operation took place in SE Hakkari province
Erdogan extends holiday wishes to 3 leaders
Erdogan extends holiday wishes to 3 leaders

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks with Qatari, Bosnian and Kosovo leaders on phone
PKK terrorist on most wanted list killed in Turkey
PKK terrorist on most wanted list killed in Turkey

Baris Oner has been killed in northern Gumushane district during anti-terror operation
King of Morocco appoints new envoy to Turkey
King of Morocco appoints new envoy to Turkey

King Mohammed VI issues raft of fresh diplomatic appointments
Erdogan greets Turkish troops in southeast on Eid
Erdogan greets Turkish troops in southeast on Eid

National Defense Minister Akar meets security units engaged in counter-terror operations
Ibrahim Kalin condemns attack on US Embassy
Ibrahim Kalin condemns attack on US Embassy

Unknown assailants in vehicle fired shots at US Embassy in Ankara on early morning, governor office says
Iran to continue cooperating with Turkey
Iran to continue cooperating with Turkey

Turkey, Russia, Iran to take part in trilateral Syria summit next month in Tehran
40 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' over past week
40 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' over past week

Security forces carried out 2,331 counter-terror operations across Turkey on Aug. 13-20, says Interior Ministry

News

2 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in eastern Turkey
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey

Turkish army 'neutralizes' 2 PKK terrorists
Turkish army 'neutralizes' 2 PKK terrorists

PKK terrorist on most wanted list killed in Turkey
PKK terrorist on most wanted list killed in Turkey

40 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' over past week
40 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' over past week

Turkey, US to conduct joint patrols in Syria's Manbij
Turkey US to conduct joint patrols in Syria's Manbij

Turkish presidential aide slams New York Times article
Turkish presidential aide slams New York Times article

100 migrants held in western Turkey
100 migrants held in western Turkey

Turkish, Russian top diplomats to meet in Moscow
Turkish Russian top diplomats to meet in Moscow

Turkish volunteers distribute Eid meat to Gaza families
Turkish volunteers distribute Eid meat to Gaza families

Swedish party expels member of Turkish origin
Swedish party expels member of Turkish origin

US disregard of legal process ‘unacceptable’
US disregard of legal process unacceptable






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 