Turkish operation in Syria foiled PKK/YPG terror plots

The success of Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield, which was launched two years ago to purge the terrorist threat emanating from northern Syria, decisively foiled the plots of terrorist groups in the region.
Euphrates Shield cut off the PKK/PYD/YPG terror groups' access to the Mediterranean Sea and eliminated threats posed by the terrorist group along the Turkish-Syrian border.
In its 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has taken some 40,000 lives. The terrorist PYD/YPG is the PKK's wing in Syria.
Operation Euphrates Shield, which began on Aug. 24, 2016 and ended in March 2017, was aimed at eliminating the terrorist threat along the border in the northern Syrian regions of Jarabulus, Al-Rai, Al-Bab, and Azaz with the use of the Free Syrian Army, backed by Turkish artillery and air cover.
More than 3,000 terrorists were also neutralized in the operation.
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.
As the operation ensured Turkey's border security, it also cleared members of the Daesh terrorist group as well as the PKK/PYD from northwestern Syria.
The operation also blocked a merger of the so-called cantons of the PKK/PYD/YPG terrorist groups along Turkey's border.
Moreover, following the Turkish-led operation, tens of thousands of displaced Syrians returned to their liberated hometowns.
