16:49, 23 August 2018 Thursday

Turkish, Russian top diplomats to meet in Moscow

World Bulletin / News Desk

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday in Moscow.

Turkey's top diplomat will head to Moscow for a working visit, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday in a news conference.

"[...] Special attention will be paid to the problems of the Syrian settlement Issues with regards to the coordination of joint steps in the fight against terrorism in Syria," she said. "The intensification of the search for a political solution to the Syrian conflict will be discussed."

Lavrov and Cavusoglu will also discuss the launch of projects in the fields of energy and trade, Zakharova said.

Earlier Sergey Lavrov said Moscow would continue negotiations and would hope to reach an agreement with Turkey on settlements in the Syrian province of Idlib.