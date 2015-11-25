Turkish, Russian top diplomats to meet in Moscow

World Bulletin / News Desk
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday in Moscow.
Turkey's top diplomat will head to Moscow for a working visit, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday in a news conference.
"[...] Special attention will be paid to the problems of the Syrian settlement Issues with regards to the coordination of joint steps in the fight against terrorism in Syria," she said. "The intensification of the search for a political solution to the Syrian conflict will be discussed."
Lavrov and Cavusoglu will also discuss the launch of projects in the fields of energy and trade, Zakharova said.
Earlier Sergey Lavrov said Moscow would continue negotiations and would hope to reach an agreement with Turkey on settlements in the Syrian province of Idlib.
Sergey Lavrov, Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold meeting on Aug. 24
US weather authorities said Lane had weakened slightly to a Category 4-storm but was still packing maximum sustained winds of 130 miles (215 kilometers) per hour, threatening torrential rains, high winds and dangerous surf.
'If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain... Michael Cohen!' says Trump
Trump’s critics yearn for his exit. But Mike Pence, the corporate right’s inside man, poses his own risks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called US sanctions against Moscow "counterproductive and senseless" a day after Washington warned that more "economic pain" is coming.
Wrapping up a visit to Israel, John Bolton also warned Syria's President Bashar al-Assad that the United States would respond "very strongly" if chemical weapons are used against the country's last major rebel bastion.
The plans for 1,004 homes approved by a defence ministry committee are at various stages in the process.
Attack in Iraq’s Saladin province leaves six fighters dead and another 30 people injured
Venezuela was rocked by a 7.3-magnitude earthquake near its northeastern coast Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, causing buildings to sway and people to run into the street in panic but there were no reports of fatalities or injuries.
No mention of Cohen guilty plea, Manafort guilty verdict in campaign rally speech
Turkey could end its lira-battering crisis with the United States "instantly" by freeing a detained American pastor, President Donald Trump's national security adviser said, adding that a Qatari cash infusion would not help Ankara's economy.
Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on forming the government, saying that he "looked forward to working together" with him.
TIKA, Red Crescent, Turkiye Diyanet Foundation, AFAD vow to continue efforts to help Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
Jakiw Palij, 95, concealed his history as an armed guard at Trawniki slave-labor camp for Jews in Nazi-occupied Poland
Application numbers also increased to 20,500 for 2019
The United States last week voiced suspicion over Russia’s pursuit of new space weapons, including a mobile laser system to destroy satellites in space, and the launch of a new inspector satellite which was acting in an “abnormal” way.