Today's News
21:35, 23 August 2018 Thursday
Europe
16:52, 23 August 2018 Thursday

British Airways, Air France to suspend flights to Iran
British Airways, Air France to suspend flights to Iran

British Airways and Air France are suspending flight services to Tehran starting from the next month.

World Bulletin / News Desk

British Airways on Thursday said it would suspend its London to Tehran service from next month as it was no longer "commercially viable".

"We are suspending our London to Tehran service as the operation is currently not commercially viable," said the flagship carrier, adding that the final flights would be on September 22 and 23.

Air France

Air France will end flights to Tehran on September 18, the airline said Thursday, citing poor commercial prospects linked to US sanctions against Iran.

The announcement from Air France came shortly after British Airways said it was suspending flights to the Iranian capital.



