21:35, 23 August 2018 Thursday
Turkey
18:04, 23 August 2018 Thursday

100 migrants held in western Turkey
Migrants were planning to head to Greek island of Lesbos

World Bulletin / News Desk

More than 100 migrants have been held in western Turkey, according to security sources on Thursday.

Fifty-three out of 101 migrants were rounded up in the Ayvalik district of the western Balikesir province, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

The migrants, including children, were heading to the Greek island of Lesbos on an inflatable boat, the sources said.

Separately, 48 migrants were held in Ayvacik district of the Canakkale province, security sources said on Thursday.

All the migrants were preparing to head to the island of Lesbos, the sources added.

The driver of the minibus carrying the migrants was arrested.

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross to Europe, especially since 2011 when the Syrian civil war began.

Among the migrants held in 2017 in Turkey, the majority came from Pakistan -- around 15,000 -- followed by Afghans at around 12,000. Syrians totaled about 10,000.



Related Turkey migrant
