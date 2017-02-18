Press agenda on August 24

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - Muslims worldwide to mark fourth and final day of Eid al-Adha holiday.
ANKARA - Technology and Industry Minister Mustafa Varank to attend G20 Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting in Salta, Argentina.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.
MOSCOW - Opening ceremony of international military music festival with military band from Turkey taking part.
SAUDI ARABIA
MECCA - Following this year’s Hajj pilgrimage of more than 2 million Muslims.
IRAN
TEHRAN - Iran, US continue to trade barbs over 2015 nuclear deal and latter’s decision to re-impose sanctions.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD - Leading political parties, blocs discuss outlines of Iraq’s incoming government.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war, Assad regime attacks.
YEMEN
SANAA - Following developments in civil war.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
