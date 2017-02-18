09:49, 24 August 2018 Friday

Press agenda on August 24

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - Muslims worldwide to mark fourth and final day of Eid al-Adha holiday.

ANKARA - Technology and Industry Minister Mustafa Varank to attend G20 Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting in Salta, Argentina.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

MOSCOW - Opening ceremony of international military music festival with military band from Turkey taking part.

SAUDI ARABIA

MECCA - Following this year’s Hajj pilgrimage of more than 2 million Muslims.

IRAN

TEHRAN - Iran, US continue to trade barbs over 2015 nuclear deal and latter’s decision to re-impose sanctions.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Leading political parties, blocs discuss outlines of Iraq’s incoming government.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war, Assad regime attacks.



YEMEN

SANAA - Following developments in civil war.