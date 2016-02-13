09:52, 24 August 2018 Friday

Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ PKK terrorists in N.Iraq

World Bulletin / News Desk

Three PKK terrorists were “neutralized” by Turkish airstrikes early Friday in northern Iraq, according to the military.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The three terrorists, who were plotting an attack on a base area and border post in the region, were neutralized by airstrikes carried out in the Zap region, the Turkish army said in a statement.