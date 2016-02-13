Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ PKK terrorists in N.Iraq

World Bulletin / News Desk
Three PKK terrorists were “neutralized” by Turkish airstrikes early Friday in northern Iraq, according to the military.
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.
The three terrorists, who were plotting an attack on a base area and border post in the region, were neutralized by airstrikes carried out in the Zap region, the Turkish army said in a statement.
3 PKK terrorists plotting attack on base area, border post neutralized by airstrikes in northern Iraq's Zap region
2 years since Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield, purging terrorist threat in northern Syria near Turkish border
People of Gaza continue to groan under 11-year Israeli blockade
Security forces seize 2 Kalashnikov assault rifles, 4 hand grenades
'We find unacceptable disregard of the legal process by US, which has been making certain demands,' says Ibrahim Kalin
Turkish ruling AK Party reacts after Greek council's decision to reject appeal against asylum of ex-Turkish soldier
Migrants were rounded up in western Canakkale and Kirklareli provinces
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks with Qatari, Bosnian and Kosovo leaders on phone
Baris Oner has been killed in northern Gumushane district during anti-terror operation
King Mohammed VI issues raft of fresh diplomatic appointments
National Defense Minister Akar meets security units engaged in counter-terror operations
Unknown assailants in vehicle fired shots at US Embassy in Ankara on early morning, governor office says
Turkey, Russia, Iran to take part in trilateral Syria summit next month in Tehran