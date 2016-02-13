Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
12:58, 24 August 2018 Friday
Turkey
09:52, 24 August 2018 Friday

  • Share
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ PKK terrorists in N.Iraq
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ PKK terrorists in N.Iraq

3 PKK terrorists plotting attack on base area, border post neutralized by airstrikes in northern Iraq's Zap region

World Bulletin / News Desk

Three PKK terrorists were “neutralized” by Turkish airstrikes early Friday in northern Iraq, according to the military.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The three terrorists, who were plotting an attack on a base area and border post in the region, were neutralized by airstrikes carried out in the Zap region, the Turkish army said in a statement.

 



Related f16 turkish jet
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish jets neutralize PKK terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ PKK terrorists in N.Iraq

3 PKK terrorists plotting attack on base area, border post neutralized by airstrikes in northern Iraq's Zap region
100 migrants held in western Turkey
100 migrants held in western Turkey

Migrants were planning to head to Greek island of Lesbos
Turkish operation in Syria foiled PKK YPG terror plots
Turkish operation in Syria foiled PKK/YPG terror plots

2 years since Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield, purging terrorist threat in northern Syria near Turkish border
Turkish volunteers distribute Eid meat to Gaza families
Turkish volunteers distribute Eid meat to Gaza families

People of Gaza continue to groan under 11-year Israeli blockade
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey
2 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in eastern Turkey

Security forces seize 2 Kalashnikov assault rifles, 4 hand grenades
Turkish Cargo flies 5 white rhinos to China
Turkish Cargo flies 5 white rhinos to China

Endangered white rhinos come from South Africa
US disregard of legal process unacceptable
US disregard of legal process ‘unacceptable’

'We find unacceptable disregard of the legal process by US, which has been making certain demands,' says Ibrahim Kalin
Greek judiciary slammed for backing 'enemies of Turkey'
Greek judiciary slammed for backing 'enemies of Turkey'

Turkish ruling AK Party reacts after Greek council's decision to reject appeal against asylum of ex-Turkish soldier
Over 125 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 125 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Migrants were rounded up in western Canakkale and Kirklareli provinces
Turkish army 'neutralizes' 2 PKK terrorists
Turkish army 'neutralizes' 2 PKK terrorists

Air-backed operation took place in SE Hakkari province
Erdogan extends holiday wishes to 3 leaders
Erdogan extends holiday wishes to 3 leaders

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks with Qatari, Bosnian and Kosovo leaders on phone
PKK terrorist on most wanted list killed in Turkey
PKK terrorist on most wanted list killed in Turkey

Baris Oner has been killed in northern Gumushane district during anti-terror operation
King of Morocco appoints new envoy to Turkey
King of Morocco appoints new envoy to Turkey

King Mohammed VI issues raft of fresh diplomatic appointments
Erdogan greets Turkish troops in southeast on Eid
Erdogan greets Turkish troops in southeast on Eid

National Defense Minister Akar meets security units engaged in counter-terror operations
Ibrahim Kalin condemns attack on US Embassy
Ibrahim Kalin condemns attack on US Embassy

Unknown assailants in vehicle fired shots at US Embassy in Ankara on early morning, governor office says
Iran to continue cooperating with Turkey
Iran to continue cooperating with Turkey

Turkey, Russia, Iran to take part in trilateral Syria summit next month in Tehran

News

Greece decides on F-16 warplane upgrade
Greece decides on F-16 warplane upgrade

Israel warns over Iran's presence in Syria after air strikes
Israel warns over Iran's presence in Syria after air strikes

Almost all Akinci base F-16 pilots involved in coup bid
Almost all Akinci base F-16 pilots involved in coup bid

Belgium seeks multi-billion F-16 fighter replacement
Belgium seeks multi-billion F-16 fighter replacement

Fighter jet crashes in SE Turkey
Fighter jet crashes in SE Turkey

Iraq gets new batch of F-16 planes for Mosul offensive
Iraq gets new batch of F-16 planes for Mosul offensive

Turkish jets neutralize 9 terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish jets neutralize 9 terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N. Iraq
Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N Iraq

Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 26 PKK terrorists in Qandil
Turkish jets neutralize 26 PKK terrorists in Qandil

Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 34 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq
Turkish jets neutralize 34 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

Turkish jets kill 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish jets kill 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish jets destroy 4 terror targets in Iraq
Turkish jets destroy 4 terror targets in Iraq






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 