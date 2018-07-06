Pompeo taps special envoy for North Korea

World Bulletin / News Desk
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday picked Steve Biegun, vice president of international affairs for Ford Motor Company, as the special representative to North Korea.
Speaking at the State Department, Pompeo said Biegun would lead the efforts to "achieve President [Donald] Trump’s goal of the final, fully-verified denuclearization of North Korea, as agreed to by Chairman Kim Jong Un."
Pompeo also announced that he will be traveling with Biegun to North Korea next week to discuss their objective of denuclearizing the country.
Joseph Yun, the former U.S. special representative to North Korea, resigned from his position in March.
'If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor,' Trump says
Sergey Lavrov, Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold meeting on Aug. 24
US weather authorities said Lane had weakened slightly to a Category 4-storm but was still packing maximum sustained winds of 130 miles (215 kilometers) per hour, threatening torrential rains, high winds and dangerous surf.
'If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain... Michael Cohen!' says Trump
Trump’s critics yearn for his exit. But Mike Pence, the corporate right’s inside man, poses his own risks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called US sanctions against Moscow "counterproductive and senseless" a day after Washington warned that more "economic pain" is coming.
Wrapping up a visit to Israel, John Bolton also warned Syria's President Bashar al-Assad that the United States would respond "very strongly" if chemical weapons are used against the country's last major rebel bastion.
The plans for 1,004 homes approved by a defence ministry committee are at various stages in the process.
Attack in Iraq’s Saladin province leaves six fighters dead and another 30 people injured
Venezuela was rocked by a 7.3-magnitude earthquake near its northeastern coast Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, causing buildings to sway and people to run into the street in panic but there were no reports of fatalities or injuries.
No mention of Cohen guilty plea, Manafort guilty verdict in campaign rally speech
Turkey could end its lira-battering crisis with the United States "instantly" by freeing a detained American pastor, President Donald Trump's national security adviser said, adding that a Qatari cash infusion would not help Ankara's economy.
Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on forming the government, saying that he "looked forward to working together" with him.
TIKA, Red Crescent, Turkiye Diyanet Foundation, AFAD vow to continue efforts to help Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
Jakiw Palij, 95, concealed his history as an armed guard at Trawniki slave-labor camp for Jews in Nazi-occupied Poland
Application numbers also increased to 20,500 for 2019