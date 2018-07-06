Update: 10:50, 24 August 2018 Friday

Pompeo taps special envoy for North Korea

World Bulletin / News Desk

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday picked Steve Biegun, vice president of international affairs for Ford Motor Company, as the special representative to North Korea.

Speaking at the State Department, Pompeo said Biegun would lead the efforts to "achieve President [Donald] Trump’s goal of the final, fully-verified denuclearization of North Korea, as agreed to by Chairman Kim Jong Un."

Pompeo also announced that he will be traveling with Biegun to North Korea next week to discuss their objective of denuclearizing the country.

Joseph Yun, the former U.S. special representative to North Korea, resigned from his position in March.