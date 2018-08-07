Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
12:57, 24 August 2018 Friday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 12:15, 24 August 2018 Friday

  • Share
Tehran calls on Trump to ‘return’ to landmark nuke deal
Tehran calls on Trump to ‘return’ to landmark nuke deal

President Donald Trump pulled US out of agreement in May before re-imposing sanctions on Iran

World Bulletin / News Desk

An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman on Thursday called on the U.S. to return to a landmark nuclear deal from which it withdrew earlier this year.

Speaking on Iranian state television, ministry spokesman Bahram Qasimi said that returning to the nuclear deal would be "the best option" for the U.S.

“I hope the U.S. views Iran -- and the region in general -- in a positive light and doesn't repeat its past mistakes as the situation in the Middle East is very sensitive,” he said.

Noting that U.S. President Donald Trump would be unable to implement all of his planned policies, Qasimi said the U.S. had become “isolated” as a result of its decision to withdraw from the agreement.

EU countries, he said, thanks to their close ties with the U.S., should work to correct Trump's Iran policy and advise him on Asia and the Middle East policymaking.

Russia and China, he added, should also work on convincing the U.S. president to remain a party to the nuclear deal.

“What Trump must understand… is that returning to the nuclear agreement is his best option,” Qasimi asserted.

“What’s more, the U.S. should abandon its sanctions policy, because such political maneuvering only hurts its reputation,” he said.

In mid-2015, Iran signed a landmark nuclear deal with the P5+1 group of nations (the five permanent UN Security Council members plus Germany).

The agreement placed tight restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for billions of dollars in sanctions relief.

In May of this year, however, Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the agreement, which he had earlier described as the “worst deal ever”.

The move drew widespread criticism among the agreement's other signatories.

Washington then re-imposed sanctions on Iran, which primarily target the country’s banking sector.

The sanctions are intended to hinder Tehran's acquisition of U.S. currency; its precious metals trade; bank transactions denominated in Iranian currency; activities related to Iran's sovereign debt; and the country’s automotive sector.



Related iran US
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Trump warns impeachment would crash US market
Trump warns impeachment would crash US market

'If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor,' Trump says
Turkish Russian top diplomats to meet in Moscow
Turkish, Russian top diplomats to meet in Moscow

Sergey Lavrov, Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold meeting on Aug. 24
Trump declares emergency as hurricane menaces Hawaii
Trump declares emergency as hurricane menaces Hawaii

US weather authorities said Lane had weakened slightly to a Category 4-storm but was still packing maximum sustained winds of 130 miles (215 kilometers) per hour, threatening torrential rains, high winds and dangerous surf.
Cohen won't accept pardon open to talk to Mueller
Cohen won't accept pardon, open to talk to Mueller

'If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain... Michael Cohen!' says Trump
The Danger of President Pence
The Danger of President Pence

Trump’s critics yearn for his exit. But Mike Pence, the corporate right’s inside man, poses his own risks.
Putin says US sanctions 'counterproductive and senseless'
Putin says US sanctions 'counterproductive and senseless'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called US sanctions against Moscow "counterproductive and senseless" a day after Washington warned that more "economic pain" is coming.
Top Trump aide says US does not seek regime change
Top Trump aide says US does not seek regime change in Iran

Wrapping up a visit to Israel, John Bolton also warned Syria's President Bashar al-Assad that the United States would respond "very strongly" if chemical weapons are used against the country's last major rebel bastion.
Israel approves more than 1 000 West Bank settler homes
Israel approves more than 1,000 West Bank settler homes

The plans for 1,004 homes approved by a defence ministry committee are at various stages in the process.
Suicide attack kills 6 tribal fighters north of Baghdad
Suicide attack kills 6 tribal fighters north of Baghdad

Attack in Iraq’s Saladin province leaves six fighters dead and another 30 people injured
Venezuela hit by 7 3 magnitude earthquake
Venezuela hit by 7.3 magnitude earthquake

Venezuela was rocked by a 7.3-magnitude earthquake near its northeastern coast Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, causing buildings to sway and people to run into the street in panic but there were no reports of fatalities or injuries.
Trump quiet as legal woes grow
Trump quiet as legal woes grow

No mention of Cohen guilty plea, Manafort guilty verdict in campaign rally speech
U S -Turkey crisis could end 'instantly' if pastor freed
U.S.-Turkey crisis could end 'instantly' if pastor freed

Turkey could end its lira-battering crisis with the United States "instantly" by freeing a detained American pastor, President Donald Trump's national security adviser said, adding that a Qatari cash infusion would not help Ankara's economy.
Canada looks to work with Imran Khan's govt
Canada looks to work with Imran Khan's govt

Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on forming the government, saying that he "looked forward to working together" with him.
Turkey at forefront of giving aid to Rohingya refugees
Turkey at forefront of giving aid to Rohingya refugees

TIKA, Red Crescent, Turkiye Diyanet Foundation, AFAD vow to continue efforts to help Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
US deports Nazi war crimes suspect to Germany
US deports Nazi war crimes suspect to Germany

Jakiw Palij, 95, concealed his history as an armed guard at Trawniki slave-labor camp for Jews in Nazi-occupied Poland
Canada adopts first-come family immigration system
Canada adopts first-come family immigration system

Application numbers also increased to 20,500 for 2019

News

Trump warns impeachment would crash US market
Trump warns impeachment would crash US market

Pompeo taps special envoy for North Korea
Pompeo taps special envoy for North Korea

Germany warns of trade war's dangers for global economy
Germany warns of trade war's dangers for global economy

The Danger of President Pence
The Danger of President Pence

US disregard of legal process ‘unacceptable’
US disregard of legal process unacceptable

Putin says US sanctions 'counterproductive and senseless'
Putin says US sanctions 'counterproductive and senseless'

Iranians mark beginning of Eid al-Adha holiday
Iranians mark beginning of Eid al-Adha holiday

Iran to continue cooperating with Turkey
Iran to continue cooperating with Turkey

Iranian MP urges Iraq to pay war compensations
Iranian MP urges Iraq to pay war compensations

Iran executes 6 for theft, looting
Iran executes 6 for theft looting

Iran offers discount oil to Asia
Iran offers discount oil to Asia

Iran slams Trump's tariffs decision targeting Turkey
Iran slams Trump's tariffs decision targeting Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 