Australian treasurer set to be next prime minister

World Bulletin / News Desk
Australia’s treasurer is set to become the country's new premier after winning a ruling Liberal Party leadership vote on Friday.
Scott Morrison, a former immigration minister, defeated former Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton by a vote of 45-40 in the internal ballot.
Liberal Party leader and outgoing Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull chose not to contest the vote after losing his party’s majority support.
The vote came after days of internal wrangling over whether Turnbull could maintain his grip on the premiership after an uprising of his party’s conservative wing.
A row over energy and climate change policies last week instigated the tension between Turnbull and the conservative wing.
No Australian prime minister has survived a full term since John Howard, who served from 1996 to 2007.
Meanwhile, Environment and Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg was elected the party’s deputy leader.
A Cabinet reshuffle is expected in the coming days.
Turkish tech. minister meets Russian minister of digital development during visit to Argentina for G20 meeting
Russian president meets in Moscow with Turkish foreign and defense ministers, intelligence chief
While Jewish settlers continue to enter Al-Aqsa in increasing numbers, they remain banned from praying there
Heiko Maas scheduled to visit Ankara on Sept. 5 to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues
Top officials discuss regional security, recent developments in Syria, bilateral cooperation between Ankara and Moscow
In its 1200 GMT bulletin, the Honolulu-based branch of the National Weather Service said the now Category Three hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour).
This year’s Hajj saw more than 2 million pilgrims converge on holy city of Mecca
Defense minister makes assertion amid ongoing rumors of imminent ceasefire
Earlier this month, the Albanian Civil Aviation Authority announced that Air Albania, the national flag carrier airline of the country, will launch flights during the first week of September.
Week-long exercises simulated combat situations involving Lebanon’s Hezbollah
Gustavo Jimenez Pons, made the offer Thursday at president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's office, the newspaper Reforma reported.
Federal, state and municipal coffers added together were 48.1 billion euros ($55.7 billion) in the black between January and June, federal statistics authority Destatis said, up 18.3 billion euros year-on-year.
At a summit in Bucharest in 2008, NATO leaders said Georgia would become a NATO member at some point, but -- under pressure from Merkel and France's then-president Nicolas Sarkozy -- refused to put the tiny Black Sea nation on a formal membership path.
A new court set up to investigate major corruption began its work by hearing the case against Rajapakse's top aide Gamini Senarath and three others accused of siphoning off 500 million rupees ($3 million).
At 0600 GMT, the National Weather Service said the hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour), despite being downgraded to category three.
After losing support of ruling Liberals, PM Malcolm Turnbull bowed out of Friday's vote bringing Scott Morrison to power