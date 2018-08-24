Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:50, 24 August 2018 Friday
Update: 13:09, 24 August 2018 Friday

  • Share
Australian treasurer set to be next prime minister
Australian treasurer set to be next prime minister

After losing support of ruling Liberals, PM Malcolm Turnbull bowed out of Friday's vote bringing Scott Morrison to power

World Bulletin / News Desk

Australia’s treasurer is set to become the country's new premier after winning a ruling Liberal Party leadership vote on Friday.

Scott Morrison, a former immigration minister, defeated former Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton by a vote of 45-40 in the internal ballot.

Liberal Party leader and outgoing Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull chose not to contest the vote after losing his party’s majority support.

The vote came after days of internal wrangling over whether Turnbull could maintain his grip on the premiership after an uprising of his party’s conservative wing.

A row over energy and climate change policies last week instigated the tension between Turnbull and the conservative wing.

No Australian prime minister has survived a full term since John Howard, who served from 1996 to 2007.

Meanwhile, Environment and Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg was elected the party’s deputy leader.

A Cabinet reshuffle is expected in the coming days.



Related Australia Scott Morrison
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
News
Turkey Russia discuss cooperation in technology
Turkey, Russia discuss cooperation in technology

Turkish tech. minister meets Russian minister of digital development during visit to Argentina for G20 meeting
Turkish-Russian relations growing deeper
Turkish-Russian relations growing deeper

Russian president meets in Moscow with Turkish foreign and defense ministers, intelligence chief
Israeli gov t asked to justify Aqsa Jewish prayer ban
Israeli gov’t asked to ‘justify’ Aqsa Jewish prayer ban

While Jewish settlers continue to enter Al-Aqsa in increasing numbers, they remain banned from praying there
German foreign minister to visit Turkey next month
German foreign minister to visit Turkey next month

Heiko Maas scheduled to visit Ankara on Sept. 5 to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues
Turkish top officials meet Russian defense minister
Turkish top officials meet Russian defense minister

Top officials discuss regional security, recent developments in Syria, bilateral cooperation between Ankara and Moscow
Heavy rains pound Hawaii brace for hurricane
Heavy rains pound Hawaii, brace for hurricane

In its 1200 GMT bulletin, the Honolulu-based branch of the National Weather Service said the now Category Three hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour).
Mecca emir hails success of this year s Hajj pilgrimage
Mecca emir hails success of this year’s Hajj pilgrimage

This year’s Hajj saw more than 2 million pilgrims converge on holy city of Mecca
Israel s Lieberman dismisses talk of truce with Hamas
Israel’s Lieberman dismisses talk of truce with Hamas

Defense minister makes assertion amid ongoing rumors of imminent ceasefire
Air Albania to launch flights in September
Air Albania to launch flights in September

Earlier this month, the Albanian Civil Aviation Authority announced that Air Albania, the national flag carrier airline of the country, will launch flights during the first week of September.
Israeli army concludes war-games along 'northern front'
Israeli army concludes war-games along 'northern front'

Week-long exercises simulated combat situations involving Lebanon’s Hezbollah
Mexico businessman wants to buy presidential plane for 99 mln
Mexico businessman wants to buy presidential plane for $99 mln

Gustavo Jimenez Pons, made the offer Thursday at president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's office, the newspaper Reforma reported.
Germany books record budget surplus in first half
Germany books record budget surplus in first half

Federal, state and municipal coffers added together were 48.1 billion euros ($55.7 billion) in the black between January and June, federal statistics authority Destatis said, up 18.3 billion euros year-on-year.
No fast-track NATO membership for Georgia
No fast-track NATO membership for Georgia

At a summit in Bucharest in 2008, NATO leaders said Georgia would become a NATO member at some point, but -- under pressure from Merkel and France's then-president Nicolas Sarkozy -- refused to put the tiny Black Sea nation on a formal membership path.
Sri Lanka court begins probing Rajapakse-era graft
Sri Lanka court begins probing Rajapakse-era graft

A new court set up to investigate major corruption began its work by hearing the case against Rajapakse's top aide Gamini Senarath and three others accused of siphoning off 500 million rupees ($3 million).
Hurricane Lane pummels Hawaii with torrential rain
Hurricane Lane pummels Hawaii with torrential rain

At 0600 GMT, the National Weather Service said the hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour), despite being downgraded to category three.
Australian treasurer set to be next prime minister
Australian treasurer set to be next prime minister

After losing support of ruling Liberals, PM Malcolm Turnbull bowed out of Friday's vote bringing Scott Morrison to power

News

Australia gets first Muslim female senator
Australia gets first Muslim female senator

EU, Australia launch talks for trade agreement
EU Australia launch talks for trade agreement

2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today
2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today

Australians demonstrate in support of Palestinians
Australians demonstrate in support of Palestinians

Philippines orders Australian nun to leave in 30 days
Philippines orders Australian nun to leave in 30 days

Australians, Turks commemorate Anzac ancestors
Australians Turks commemorate Anzac ancestors






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 