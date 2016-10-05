Update: 13:31, 24 August 2018 Friday

Hurricane Lane pummels Hawaii with torrential rain

World Bulletin / News Desk

Torrential rains struck Hawaii as Hurricane Lane moved toward the island state, triggering land slides and flash flooding.

Currently located some 230 miles south of the capital Honolulu, Hurricane Lane was expected to hit very close to the islands on Thursday night or Friday morning.

"Hurricane Lane is still a dangerous and powerful storm," Governor David Ige told a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

Up to 12 inches of rain had already fallen before dawn, federal authorities said, with 30 inches expected in the worst-hit areas over the coming four to five days.

Over two feet of rain have already fallen at a couple of locations on the windward side of the Big Island, the National Hurricane Center said.

Emergency teams have set up 16 evacuation centers, with a further 19 due to open later as President Donald Trump, who has declared a state of emergency, urged Hawaiians to hunker down and prepare for the worst.

"Our teams are closely coordinating with the state and local authorities. You are in our thoughts!" Trump tweeted.