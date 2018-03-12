Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:49, 24 August 2018 Friday
Middle East
15:27, 24 August 2018 Friday

  • Share
Israeli army concludes war-games along 'northern front'
Israeli army concludes war-games along 'northern front'

Week-long exercises simulated combat situations involving Lebanon’s Hezbollah

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israel has wrapped up a week-long military drill involving simulated combat scenarios along its borders with Lebanon and Syria, a military spokesman said Friday.

“The Golani Brigade conducted a wide-ranging exercise this week involving combat simulations on the northern front,” army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a statement.

According to Adraee, the maneuvers -- which ended Thursday evening -- come as part of a series of military drills aimed at bolstering the army’s overall combat-readiness.

The spokesman added that the just-concluded exercise had simulated combat situations involving Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, with which Israel fought a major conflict in 2006.

The Israeli army frequently conducts drills near the borders of Lebanon, Syria and the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.



Related Israel
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Turkish-Russian relations growing deeper
Turkish-Russian relations growing deeper

Russian president meets in Moscow with Turkish foreign and defense ministers, intelligence chief
Heavy rains pound Hawaii brace for hurricane
Heavy rains pound Hawaii, brace for hurricane

In its 1200 GMT bulletin, the Honolulu-based branch of the National Weather Service said the now Category Three hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour).
Mexico businessman wants to buy presidential plane for 99 mln
Mexico businessman wants to buy presidential plane for $99 mln

Gustavo Jimenez Pons, made the offer Thursday at president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's office, the newspaper Reforma reported.
Hurricane Lane pummels Hawaii with torrential rain
Hurricane Lane pummels Hawaii with torrential rain

At 0600 GMT, the National Weather Service said the hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour), despite being downgraded to category three.
Trump warns impeachment would crash US market
Trump warns impeachment would crash US market

'If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor,' Trump says
Turkish Russian top diplomats to meet in Moscow
Turkish, Russian top diplomats to meet in Moscow

Sergey Lavrov, Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold meeting on Aug. 24
Trump declares emergency as hurricane menaces Hawaii
Trump declares emergency as hurricane menaces Hawaii

US weather authorities said Lane had weakened slightly to a Category 4-storm but was still packing maximum sustained winds of 130 miles (215 kilometers) per hour, threatening torrential rains, high winds and dangerous surf.
Cohen won't accept pardon open to talk to Mueller
Cohen won't accept pardon, open to talk to Mueller

'If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain... Michael Cohen!' says Trump
The Danger of President Pence
The Danger of President Pence

Trump’s critics yearn for his exit. But Mike Pence, the corporate right’s inside man, poses his own risks.
Putin says US sanctions 'counterproductive and senseless'
Putin says US sanctions 'counterproductive and senseless'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called US sanctions against Moscow "counterproductive and senseless" a day after Washington warned that more "economic pain" is coming.
Top Trump aide says US does not seek regime change
Top Trump aide says US does not seek regime change in Iran

Wrapping up a visit to Israel, John Bolton also warned Syria's President Bashar al-Assad that the United States would respond "very strongly" if chemical weapons are used against the country's last major rebel bastion.
Israel approves more than 1 000 West Bank settler homes
Israel approves more than 1,000 West Bank settler homes

The plans for 1,004 homes approved by a defence ministry committee are at various stages in the process.
Suicide attack kills 6 tribal fighters north of Baghdad
Suicide attack kills 6 tribal fighters north of Baghdad

Attack in Iraq’s Saladin province leaves six fighters dead and another 30 people injured
Venezuela hit by 7 3 magnitude earthquake
Venezuela hit by 7.3 magnitude earthquake

Venezuela was rocked by a 7.3-magnitude earthquake near its northeastern coast Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, causing buildings to sway and people to run into the street in panic but there were no reports of fatalities or injuries.
Trump quiet as legal woes grow
Trump quiet as legal woes grow

No mention of Cohen guilty plea, Manafort guilty verdict in campaign rally speech
U S -Turkey crisis could end 'instantly' if pastor freed
U.S.-Turkey crisis could end 'instantly' if pastor freed

Turkey could end its lira-battering crisis with the United States "instantly" by freeing a detained American pastor, President Donald Trump's national security adviser said, adding that a Qatari cash infusion would not help Ankara's economy.

News

Israeli gov’t asked to ‘justify’ Aqsa Jewish prayer ban
Israeli gov t asked to justify Aqsa Jewish prayer ban

Israel’s Lieberman dismisses talk of truce with Hamas
Israel s Lieberman dismisses talk of truce with Hamas

UK condemns Israeli plans for new West Bank units
UK condemns Israeli plans for new West Bank units

Netanyahu urges US to recognize Israel’s right to Golan
Netanyahu urges US to recognize Israel s right to Golan

Israel approves more than 1,000 West Bank settler homes
Israel approves more than 1 000 West Bank settler homes

Israel closes Erez crossing with Gaza
Israel closes Erez crossing with Gaza






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 