15:27, 24 August 2018 Friday

Israeli army concludes war-games along 'northern front'

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israel has wrapped up a week-long military drill involving simulated combat scenarios along its borders with Lebanon and Syria, a military spokesman said Friday.

“The Golani Brigade conducted a wide-ranging exercise this week involving combat simulations on the northern front,” army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a statement.

According to Adraee, the maneuvers -- which ended Thursday evening -- come as part of a series of military drills aimed at bolstering the army’s overall combat-readiness.

The spokesman added that the just-concluded exercise had simulated combat situations involving Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, with which Israel fought a major conflict in 2006.

The Israeli army frequently conducts drills near the borders of Lebanon, Syria and the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.