Israeli army concludes war-games along 'northern front'

World Bulletin / News Desk
Israel has wrapped up a week-long military drill involving simulated combat scenarios along its borders with Lebanon and Syria, a military spokesman said Friday.
“The Golani Brigade conducted a wide-ranging exercise this week involving combat simulations on the northern front,” army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a statement.
According to Adraee, the maneuvers -- which ended Thursday evening -- come as part of a series of military drills aimed at bolstering the army’s overall combat-readiness.
The spokesman added that the just-concluded exercise had simulated combat situations involving Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, with which Israel fought a major conflict in 2006.
The Israeli army frequently conducts drills near the borders of Lebanon, Syria and the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.
Russian president meets in Moscow with Turkish foreign and defense ministers, intelligence chief
In its 1200 GMT bulletin, the Honolulu-based branch of the National Weather Service said the now Category Three hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour).
Gustavo Jimenez Pons, made the offer Thursday at president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's office, the newspaper Reforma reported.
At 0600 GMT, the National Weather Service said the hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour), despite being downgraded to category three.
'If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor,' Trump says
Sergey Lavrov, Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold meeting on Aug. 24
US weather authorities said Lane had weakened slightly to a Category 4-storm but was still packing maximum sustained winds of 130 miles (215 kilometers) per hour, threatening torrential rains, high winds and dangerous surf.
'If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain... Michael Cohen!' says Trump
Trump’s critics yearn for his exit. But Mike Pence, the corporate right’s inside man, poses his own risks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called US sanctions against Moscow "counterproductive and senseless" a day after Washington warned that more "economic pain" is coming.
Wrapping up a visit to Israel, John Bolton also warned Syria's President Bashar al-Assad that the United States would respond "very strongly" if chemical weapons are used against the country's last major rebel bastion.
The plans for 1,004 homes approved by a defence ministry committee are at various stages in the process.
Attack in Iraq’s Saladin province leaves six fighters dead and another 30 people injured
Venezuela was rocked by a 7.3-magnitude earthquake near its northeastern coast Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, causing buildings to sway and people to run into the street in panic but there were no reports of fatalities or injuries.
No mention of Cohen guilty plea, Manafort guilty verdict in campaign rally speech
Turkey could end its lira-battering crisis with the United States "instantly" by freeing a detained American pastor, President Donald Trump's national security adviser said, adding that a Qatari cash infusion would not help Ankara's economy.