Today's News
Turkey
Turkish top officials meet Russian defense minister
Turkish top officials meet Russian defense minister

Top officials discuss regional security, recent developments in Syria, bilateral cooperation between Ankara and Moscow

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Hakan Fidan, head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), met with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu in Moscow on Friday.

The top officials discussed regional security, recent developments in Syria, and bilateral cooperation between Ankara and Moscow, said a Turkish official who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Last week Fidan and Akar also visited Moscow where they met with Russian officials along with Shoygu.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to receive Turkish officials later in the day.



