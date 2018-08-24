Worldbulletin News

20:49, 24 August 2018 Friday
Update: 18:20, 24 August 2018 Friday

Turkey, Russia discuss cooperation in technology
Turkish tech. minister meets Russian minister of digital development during visit to Argentina for G20 meeting

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey and Russia seek to cooperate in building a Turkish space agency.

Turkish Technology and Industry Minister Mustafa Varank met Russian Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Konstantin Noskov on the sidelines of the G20 Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting in the northern Argentine province of Salta.

Turkish space agency has been included in Turkey's 100-day action plan unveiled after the Justice and Development (AK) Party’s victory in elections this past June.

The two ministers exchanged views on the establishment of the agency and on the potential for cooperation afterwards.

Both ministers addressed increasing foreign direct investments in Turkey as well as boosting investments of Turkish entrepreneurs in Russia.

Varank and Noskov also agreed to set up a working group in the fields of information technologies and telecommunications.

 



