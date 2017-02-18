10:19, 25 August 2018 Saturday

Press agenda on August 25

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - Following Rohingya Genocide Remembrance Day events across the world.

EGYPT

CAIRO - Following crackdown on opposition figures amid calls for popular protests against al-Sisi regime.

LEBANON, JORDAN

BEIRUT/AMMAN - Repatriation process continues for Syrian refugees who took shelter in Lebanon and Jordan.

IRAQ

BASRA - Following ongoing protests in southern Iraq against unemployment, poor public services, and government corruption.

BAGHDAD - Leading political parties and blocs discuss outlines of Iraq’s incoming government.

IRAN

TEHRAN - Following continued tension between Tehran, Washington over controversial US decision to re-impose sanctions.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war, Assad regime attacks.

YEMEN

SANAA - Following developments in civil war.