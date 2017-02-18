Press agenda on August 25

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - Following Rohingya Genocide Remembrance Day events across the world.
EGYPT
CAIRO - Following crackdown on opposition figures amid calls for popular protests against al-Sisi regime.
LEBANON, JORDAN
BEIRUT/AMMAN - Repatriation process continues for Syrian refugees who took shelter in Lebanon and Jordan.
IRAQ
BASRA - Following ongoing protests in southern Iraq against unemployment, poor public services, and government corruption.
BAGHDAD - Leading political parties and blocs discuss outlines of Iraq’s incoming government.
IRAN
TEHRAN - Following continued tension between Tehran, Washington over controversial US decision to re-impose sanctions.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war, Assad regime attacks.
YEMEN
SANAA - Following developments in civil war.
