Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
12:53, 25 August 2018 Saturday
Latin America
10:21, 25 August 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Chilean top court orders seizure of Pinochet assets
Chilean top court orders seizure of Pinochet assets

Ruling overrules earlier decision allowing Pinochet relatives to keep $5 million in embezzlement case

World Bulletin / News Desk

Chile’s Supreme Court ordered the seizure of more than $1.6 million worth of assets of ex-dictator Augusto Pinochet in a corruption scandal.

The decision settles a scandal known as the Riggs Bank case that delved into the origins of the late dictator’s fortune which were partly hidden in bank accounts under different names at American Riggs Bank and others, and suspected public funds embezzlement.

“His spouse and heirs cannot consider themselves owners in good faith ... of the illicit origin of the assets,” according to the ruling as the assets would be returned to the Chilean state.

In 2017, an appeals court overturned the seizure of Pinochet’s assets. The court ruled that close to $5 million seized in 2004 at the case’s opening should be restored to his relatives.

Friday’s ruling partly invalidates that decision, but lets the Pinochet family keep most of the assets.

Three retired military personnel, which had been declared innocent by a previous ruling, were found guilty of misappropriation of public funds and sentenced to four years of jail.

Pinochet ruled Chile for 17 years beginning in 1973, during which more than 3,000 people were killed or went missing and tens of thousands were tortured. He died of a heart-attack at age 91 in 2006.



Related chile court
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Latin America News
Chilean top court orders seizure of Pinochet assets
Chilean top court orders seizure of Pinochet assets

Ruling overrules earlier decision allowing Pinochet relatives to keep $5 million in embezzlement case
Turkish-Russian relations growing deeper
Turkish-Russian relations growing deeper

Russian president meets in Moscow with Turkish foreign and defense ministers, intelligence chief
Heavy rains pound Hawaii brace for hurricane
Heavy rains pound Hawaii, brace for hurricane

In its 1200 GMT bulletin, the Honolulu-based branch of the National Weather Service said the now Category Three hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour).
Mexico businessman wants to buy presidential plane for 99 mln
Mexico businessman wants to buy presidential plane for $99 mln

Gustavo Jimenez Pons, made the offer Thursday at president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's office, the newspaper Reforma reported.
Hurricane Lane pummels Hawaii with torrential rain
Hurricane Lane pummels Hawaii with torrential rain

At 0600 GMT, the National Weather Service said the hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour), despite being downgraded to category three.
Trump warns impeachment would crash US market
Trump warns impeachment would crash US market

'If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor,' Trump says
Turkish Russian top diplomats to meet in Moscow
Turkish, Russian top diplomats to meet in Moscow

Sergey Lavrov, Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold meeting on Aug. 24
Trump declares emergency as hurricane menaces Hawaii
Trump declares emergency as hurricane menaces Hawaii

US weather authorities said Lane had weakened slightly to a Category 4-storm but was still packing maximum sustained winds of 130 miles (215 kilometers) per hour, threatening torrential rains, high winds and dangerous surf.
Cohen won't accept pardon open to talk to Mueller
Cohen won't accept pardon, open to talk to Mueller

'If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain... Michael Cohen!' says Trump
The Danger of President Pence
The Danger of President Pence

Trump’s critics yearn for his exit. But Mike Pence, the corporate right’s inside man, poses his own risks.
Putin says US sanctions 'counterproductive and senseless'
Putin says US sanctions 'counterproductive and senseless'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called US sanctions against Moscow "counterproductive and senseless" a day after Washington warned that more "economic pain" is coming.
Top Trump aide says US does not seek regime change
Top Trump aide says US does not seek regime change in Iran

Wrapping up a visit to Israel, John Bolton also warned Syria's President Bashar al-Assad that the United States would respond "very strongly" if chemical weapons are used against the country's last major rebel bastion.
Israel approves more than 1 000 West Bank settler homes
Israel approves more than 1,000 West Bank settler homes

The plans for 1,004 homes approved by a defence ministry committee are at various stages in the process.
Suicide attack kills 6 tribal fighters north of Baghdad
Suicide attack kills 6 tribal fighters north of Baghdad

Attack in Iraq’s Saladin province leaves six fighters dead and another 30 people injured
Venezuela hit by 7 3 magnitude earthquake
Venezuela hit by 7.3 magnitude earthquake

Venezuela was rocked by a 7.3-magnitude earthquake near its northeastern coast Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, causing buildings to sway and people to run into the street in panic but there were no reports of fatalities or injuries.
Trump quiet as legal woes grow
Trump quiet as legal woes grow

No mention of Cohen guilty plea, Manafort guilty verdict in campaign rally speech

News

Turkish top officials meet Russian defense minister
Turkish top officials meet Russian defense minister

Greece to not overturn ex-Turkish soldier's asylum
Greece to not overturn ex-Turkish soldier's asylum

Iraqi Federal Court approves parliamentary vote results
Iraqi Federal Court approves parliamentary vote results

Israeli court extends detention of 3 Palestinian women
Israeli court extends detention of 3 Palestinian women

Jordan court charges attack suspects with ‘terrorism’
Jordan court charges attack suspects with terrorism

9 get aggravated life terms for 2015 Ankara bombings
9 get aggravated life terms for 2015 Ankara bombings

Bolivia takes Chile to world court over maritime access
Bolivia takes Chile to world court over maritime access

Turkey renovates mosque in Chile's capital
Turkey renovates mosque in Chile's capital

Turkish aid agency renovates school in Chile
Turkish aid agency renovates school in Chile

Pope Francis´ visit to Chile and Peru comes to an end
Pope Francis visit to Chile and Peru comes to an

Chile to join Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
Chile to join Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits off Chile coast
Magnitude 5 9 earthquake hits off Chile coast






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 