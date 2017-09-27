Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
12:53, 25 August 2018 Saturday
History
10:24, 25 August 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Today in History August 25
Today in History August 25

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1346   Edward III of England defeats Philip VI's army at the Battle of Crecy in France.
1758   The Prussian army defeats the invading Russians at the Battle of Zorndorf.
1765   In protest over the stamp tax, American colonists sack and burn the home of Massachusetts governor Thomas Hutchinson.
1830   The "Tom Thumb" steam locomotive runs its famous race with a horse-drawn car. The horse wins because the engine, which had been ahead, breaks down.
1862   Union and Confederate troops skirmish at Waterloo Bridge, Virginia, during the Second Bull Run Campaign.
1864   Confederate General A.P. Hill pushes back Union General Winfield Scott Hancockfrom Reams Station where his army has spent several days destroying railroad tracks.
1875   "Captain" Matthew Webb becomes the first man to swim across the English Channel.
1916   The National Park Service is established as part of the Department of the Interior.
1921   The United States, which never ratified the Versailles Treaty ending World War I, finally signs a peace treaty with Germany.
1925   A. Phillip Randolph organizes the Sleeping Car Porters' Union.
1940   The first parachute wedding ceremony is performed by Rev. Homer Tomlinson at the New York City World's Fair for Arno Rudolphi and Ann Hayward. The minister, bride and groom, best man, maid of honor and four musicians were all suspended from parachutes.
1941   British and Soviet forces enter Iran, opening up a route to supply the Soviet Union.
1943   The Allies complete the occupation of New Georgia.
1944   Paris is liberated from German occupation by Free French Forces under General Jacques LeClerc.
1948   The House Un-American Activities Committee holds first-ever televised congressional hearing.
1950   President Harry Truman orders the U.S. Army to seize control of the nation's railroads to avert a strike.
1980   Zimbabwe joins the United Nations.
1981   Voyager 2 spacecraft makes its closest approach to Saturn.
1989   NASA scientists receive stunning photographs of Neptune and its moons from Voyager 2.
1989   Mayumi Moriyama, formerly head of Japan's Environmental Agency, becomes Japan's first female cabinet secretary
1991   The Airbus A340 makes its first flight.
1991   Belarus gains independence from the USSR.
1991   Croatian War of Independence: Battle of Vukovar begins, an 87-day siege of a Croatian city by the Yugoslav People's Army (JNA), supported by various Serbian paramilitary forces.
2012   Severe flooding in Myanmar.


Related History
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
History News
Today in History August 25
Today in History August 25

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 24
Today in History August 24

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 23
Today in History August 23

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 22
Today in History August 22

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 20
Today in History August 20

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 18
Today in History August 18

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 16
Today in History August 16

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 15
Today in History August 15

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 14
Today in History August 14

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 13
Today in History August 13

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 12
Today in History August 12

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 10
Today in History August 10

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 09
Today in History August 09

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 08
Today in History August 08

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 07
Today in History August 07

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 06
Today in History August 06

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

News

Today in History August 24
Today in History August 24

Today in History August 23
Today in History August 23

Today in History August 22
Today in History August 22

Today in History August 20
Today in History August 20

Today in History August 18
Today in History August 18

Today in History August 16
Today in History August 16






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 