Today in History August 25

1346 Edward III of England defeats Philip VI's army at the Battle of Crecy in France.

1758 The Prussian army defeats the invading Russians at the Battle of Zorndorf.

1765 In protest over the stamp tax, American colonists sack and burn the home of Massachusetts governor Thomas Hutchinson.

1830 The "Tom Thumb" steam locomotive runs its famous race with a horse-drawn car. The horse wins because the engine, which had been ahead, breaks down.

1864 Confederate General A.P. Hill pushes back Union General Winfield Scott Hancockfrom Reams Station where his army has spent several days destroying railroad tracks.

1875 "Captain" Matthew Webb becomes the first man to swim across the English Channel.

1916 The National Park Service is established as part of the Department of the Interior.

1921 The United States, which never ratified the Versailles Treaty ending World War I, finally signs a peace treaty with Germany.

1925 A. Phillip Randolph organizes the Sleeping Car Porters' Union.

1940 The first parachute wedding ceremony is performed by Rev. Homer Tomlinson at the New York City World's Fair for Arno Rudolphi and Ann Hayward. The minister, bride and groom, best man, maid of honor and four musicians were all suspended from parachutes.

1941 British and Soviet forces enter Iran, opening up a route to supply the Soviet Union.

1943 The Allies complete the occupation of New Georgia.

1944 Paris is liberated from German occupation by Free French Forces under General Jacques LeClerc.

1948 The House Un-American Activities Committee holds first-ever televised congressional hearing.

1950 President Harry Truman orders the U.S. Army to seize control of the nation's railroads to avert a strike.

1980 Zimbabwe joins the United Nations.

1981 Voyager 2 spacecraft makes its closest approach to Saturn.

1989 NASA scientists receive stunning photographs of Neptune and its moons from Voyager 2.

1989 Mayumi Moriyama, formerly head of Japan's Environmental Agency, becomes Japan's first female cabinet secretary

1991 The Airbus A340 makes its first flight.

1991 Belarus gains independence from the USSR.

1991 Croatian War of Independence: Battle of Vukovar begins, an 87-day siege of a Croatian city by the Yugoslav People's Army (JNA), supported by various Serbian paramilitary forces.