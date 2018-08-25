Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
12:52, 25 August 2018 Saturday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 10:47, 25 August 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Khan’s 100-day plan for Pakistan
Khan’s 100-day plan for Pakistan

First-time premier promises include creation of 10M jobs, construction of 5M low-income houses

World Bulletin / News Desk

Pakistan’s first-time premier Imran Khan has set out on a journey to achieve his ambitious 100-day agenda with high stakes and even higher expectations.

The much-debated agenda that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party announced before the July 25 elections included six themes -- transforming governance, strengthening the federation, revitalizing economic growth, uplifting agriculture and conserving water, revolutionizing social sector and ensuring national security.

More specifically, the 66-year former cricket star also pledged to create 10 million jobs, and facilitate the private sector to build 5 million homes for low-income residents apart from fixing the simmering energy challenge and making multibillion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a “game changer”.

The nascent premier who took the reins of this South Asian nuclear state a little more than a week ago, seems to be confident and undeterred by criticism on his ambitiousness.

But for many, his plans are opaque.

Khan’s Cabinet picks has also drawn widespread criticism. A majority of his ministers have already worked twice or thrice in the governments of former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) governments.

“Achieving this all is not going to any easy task for a novice government as the challenges the country is facing are chronic and complicated,” Dr. Kaiser Bengali, a leading Pakistani economist told Anadolu Agency.

“Even five years are not enough to overcome these lingering problems. I would be happy if it were a 10-year plan,” he said.

One-hundred days, he thought, were not even enough to lay out the policies and plans vis-a-vis accomplishment of the agenda.

“The 100-day agenda, in my opinion, should be regarded as mere recommendations, which are not even clear. Therefore, I will wait for at least six months or so to assess where we are heading,” Bengali added.

More specifically, he went on to say, this government’s first budget slated for next June, would exactly be the right time to assess the progress on much-hyped agenda.

Dr. Jabbar Khan, an Islamabad-based expert on political economy, shares similar views.

“The 100-day plan is over ambitious,” he said. “Though, the new government’s intentions and beginning are good, however it is too early to be predicted and projected”, Khan, an author of several books including, “Politics of Corruption” and “The Global Poverty,” told Anadolu Agency.

He was referring to the government’s austerity drive that includes curtailment of the perks and privileges of ministers and bureaucrats.

“Until, unless, the government comes up with a proper macroeconomic plan, particularly about investment, employment, increasing trade, current account deficit and growing imports, it is premature to predict anything [about the plan] at this stage. It will take some time,” he maintained.



Related Pakistan imran khan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Chilean top court orders seizure of Pinochet assets
Chilean top court orders seizure of Pinochet assets

Ruling overrules earlier decision allowing Pinochet relatives to keep $5 million in embezzlement case
Turkish-Russian relations growing deeper
Turkish-Russian relations growing deeper

Russian president meets in Moscow with Turkish foreign and defense ministers, intelligence chief
Heavy rains pound Hawaii brace for hurricane
Heavy rains pound Hawaii, brace for hurricane

In its 1200 GMT bulletin, the Honolulu-based branch of the National Weather Service said the now Category Three hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour).
Mexico businessman wants to buy presidential plane for 99 mln
Mexico businessman wants to buy presidential plane for $99 mln

Gustavo Jimenez Pons, made the offer Thursday at president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's office, the newspaper Reforma reported.
Hurricane Lane pummels Hawaii with torrential rain
Hurricane Lane pummels Hawaii with torrential rain

At 0600 GMT, the National Weather Service said the hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour), despite being downgraded to category three.
Trump warns impeachment would crash US market
Trump warns impeachment would crash US market

'If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor,' Trump says
Turkish Russian top diplomats to meet in Moscow
Turkish, Russian top diplomats to meet in Moscow

Sergey Lavrov, Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold meeting on Aug. 24
Trump declares emergency as hurricane menaces Hawaii
Trump declares emergency as hurricane menaces Hawaii

US weather authorities said Lane had weakened slightly to a Category 4-storm but was still packing maximum sustained winds of 130 miles (215 kilometers) per hour, threatening torrential rains, high winds and dangerous surf.
Cohen won't accept pardon open to talk to Mueller
Cohen won't accept pardon, open to talk to Mueller

'If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain... Michael Cohen!' says Trump
The Danger of President Pence
The Danger of President Pence

Trump’s critics yearn for his exit. But Mike Pence, the corporate right’s inside man, poses his own risks.
Putin says US sanctions 'counterproductive and senseless'
Putin says US sanctions 'counterproductive and senseless'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called US sanctions against Moscow "counterproductive and senseless" a day after Washington warned that more "economic pain" is coming.
Top Trump aide says US does not seek regime change
Top Trump aide says US does not seek regime change in Iran

Wrapping up a visit to Israel, John Bolton also warned Syria's President Bashar al-Assad that the United States would respond "very strongly" if chemical weapons are used against the country's last major rebel bastion.
Israel approves more than 1 000 West Bank settler homes
Israel approves more than 1,000 West Bank settler homes

The plans for 1,004 homes approved by a defence ministry committee are at various stages in the process.
Suicide attack kills 6 tribal fighters north of Baghdad
Suicide attack kills 6 tribal fighters north of Baghdad

Attack in Iraq’s Saladin province leaves six fighters dead and another 30 people injured
Venezuela hit by 7 3 magnitude earthquake
Venezuela hit by 7.3 magnitude earthquake

Venezuela was rocked by a 7.3-magnitude earthquake near its northeastern coast Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, causing buildings to sway and people to run into the street in panic but there were no reports of fatalities or injuries.
Trump quiet as legal woes grow
Trump quiet as legal woes grow

No mention of Cohen guilty plea, Manafort guilty verdict in campaign rally speech

News

Pakistan rejects US statement on Pompeo-Khan phone call
Pakistan rejects US statement on Pompeo-Khan phone call

Can Imran Khan bring Pakistan in from the diplomatic cold?
Can Imran Khan bring Pakistan in from the diplomatic cold

Pakistan's largest province gets new chief minister
Pakistan's largest province gets new chief minister

Pakistan’s Imran Khan announces 20-member cabinet
Pakistan s Imran Khan announces 20-member cabinet

Five biggest challenges facing new Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Five biggest challenges facing new Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Imran Khan sworn in as Pakistan's 22nd prime minister
Imran Khan sworn in as Pakistan's 22nd prime minister

Canada looks to work with Imran Khan's govt
Canada looks to work with Imran Khan's govt






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 