12:52, 25 August 2018 Saturday
Islamic World
11:10, 25 August 2018 Saturday

Muslim Eid festival begins in Australia
Muslim Eid festival begins in Australia

Thousands of people attended the festival which was held by Muslims in Australia.

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Festival, which was organized by Muslims in Australia's Melbourne city for 24 years after the Ramadan and Eid Al-Adha festivities, was visited by thousands of visitors.

The festival, which was organized by the Australian Islamic Society's National Vision Organization (ICMG), began in the Dallas district.

In 1994, Muslims from different ethnic backgrounds, as well as the Turks in the city, had great interest in this year's event, which was held in order to keep the festivity, culture and traditions alive.

Thousands of people attended the festival on the first day.

 



