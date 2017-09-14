Worldbulletin News

Turkey condemns deadly terrorist attack in Libya
Turkey condemns deadly terrorist attack in Libya

Thursday terror attack claimed lives of 4 security personnel during holy Eid al-Adha, says Turkish Embassy

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey has denounced a terrorist attack that hit a security post in Libya this week during a Muslim holiday.

In a statement late Friday, the Turkish Embassy in Tripoli said: "We strongly condemn Thursday’s terrorist attack on the Wadi Kaam checkpoint that claimed lives during the holy Eid al-Adha."

"We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives in this heinous attack and a speedy recovery to the wounded. Turkey stands by the brotherly Libya in its fight against terrorism," it added.

The terrorist attack on Thursday on a security checkpoint in Wadi Kaam, between the cities of Al-Khums and Zletin Libyan, east of the capital Tripoli, took the lives of four security personnel and injured seven others, according to local media reports.



