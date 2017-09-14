Turkey condemns deadly terrorist attack in Libya

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey has denounced a terrorist attack that hit a security post in Libya this week during a Muslim holiday.
In a statement late Friday, the Turkish Embassy in Tripoli said: "We strongly condemn Thursday’s terrorist attack on the Wadi Kaam checkpoint that claimed lives during the holy Eid al-Adha."
"We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives in this heinous attack and a speedy recovery to the wounded. Turkey stands by the brotherly Libya in its fight against terrorism," it added.
The terrorist attack on Thursday on a security checkpoint in Wadi Kaam, between the cities of Al-Khums and Zletin Libyan, east of the capital Tripoli, took the lives of four security personnel and injured seven others, according to local media reports.
Thursday terror attack claimed lives of 4 security personnel during holy Eid al-Adha, says Turkish Embassy
Turkish tech. minister meets Russian minister of digital development during visit to Argentina for G20 meeting
Heiko Maas scheduled to visit Ankara on Sept. 5 to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues
Top officials discuss regional security, recent developments in Syria, bilateral cooperation between Ankara and Moscow
3 PKK terrorists plotting attack on base area, border post neutralized by airstrikes in northern Iraq's Zap region
2 years since Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield, purging terrorist threat in northern Syria near Turkish border
People of Gaza continue to groan under 11-year Israeli blockade
Security forces seize 2 Kalashnikov assault rifles, 4 hand grenades
'We find unacceptable disregard of the legal process by US, which has been making certain demands,' says Ibrahim Kalin
Turkish ruling AK Party reacts after Greek council's decision to reject appeal against asylum of ex-Turkish soldier
Migrants were rounded up in western Canakkale and Kirklareli provinces
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks with Qatari, Bosnian and Kosovo leaders on phone
Baris Oner has been killed in northern Gumushane district during anti-terror operation