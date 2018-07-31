Worldbulletin News

12:53, 25 August 2018 Saturday
Asia-Pacific
11:50, 25 August 2018 Saturday

Suicide bomb attack kills two in eastern Afghanistan
Suicide bomb attack kills two in eastern Afghanistan

An suicide bomb blast outside killed at least two people Saturday outside an election commission office in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, officials said.

World Bulletin / News Desk

The latest attack in the war-torn country targeted a protest camp outside the building in Nangarhar province, where a group of people were rallying in support of a candidate disqualified from parliamentary elections due in October.

"It killed two people, and four others were wounded," provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP, adding that a suicide attacker was responsible for the explosion.



