11:50, 25 August 2018 Saturday

Suicide bomb attack kills two in eastern Afghanistan

World Bulletin / News Desk

The latest attack in the war-torn country targeted a protest camp outside the building in Nangarhar province, where a group of people were rallying in support of a candidate disqualified from parliamentary elections due in October.

"It killed two people, and four others were wounded," provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP, adding that a suicide attacker was responsible for the explosion.