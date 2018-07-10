Update: 13:27, 25 August 2018 Saturday

Hamas offers condolences over India flood victims

World Bulletin / News Desk

Ismail Haniyeh, the political chief of Palestinian resistance group Hamas, has offered condolences to India over the victims of recent floods that ravaged the southern state of Kerala.

More than 400 people have been killed and nearly one million displaced in the state since June.

“Hamas and the Palestinian people stand by the Indian people, who are known for their historic stances in support of Palestine and Palestinian rights,” Haniyeh said in a statement on Saturday.

Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, does not have official relations with India.