Turkish foreign minister meets former Tatarstan leader

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey’s foreign minister on Saturday met with the founding president of Tatarstan, a republic of the Russian Federation.
On Twitter, Turkey’s Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote: “We continued our contacts in [the capital] Kazan by meeting with Mintimer Shaimiev,” who served as Tatarstan’s first president, from 1991 to 2010.
“We were briefed about the Islamic Academy of Bolgar and restoration projects of historic Bolgar and Sviyazhsk island,” he added.
On Friday, Cavusoglu also met with Rustam Minnikhanov, Tatarstan’s current president.
Turkey has historic ties with Tatars, who make up of over half of Tatarstan’s population.
Cavusoglu on Friday also met in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his counterpart Sergey Lavrov for what he called “fruitful” talks.
Suspects set to try to illegally cross to Greece before they were arrested
Turkey's biggest safeguard is Turkish people's determination to protect their independence, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Mevlut Cavusoglu briefed on Islamic Academy of Bolgar and restoration of Bolgar and Sviyazhsk island
Thursday terror attack claimed lives of 4 security personnel during holy Eid al-Adha, says Turkish Embassy
Turkish tech. minister meets Russian minister of digital development during visit to Argentina for G20 meeting
Heiko Maas scheduled to visit Ankara on Sept. 5 to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues
Top officials discuss regional security, recent developments in Syria, bilateral cooperation between Ankara and Moscow
3 PKK terrorists plotting attack on base area, border post neutralized by airstrikes in northern Iraq's Zap region
2 years since Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield, purging terrorist threat in northern Syria near Turkish border
People of Gaza continue to groan under 11-year Israeli blockade
Security forces seize 2 Kalashnikov assault rifles, 4 hand grenades
'We find unacceptable disregard of the legal process by US, which has been making certain demands,' says Ibrahim Kalin
Turkish ruling AK Party reacts after Greek council's decision to reject appeal against asylum of ex-Turkish soldier
Migrants were rounded up in western Canakkale and Kirklareli provinces