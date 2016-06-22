Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:05, 25 August 2018 Saturday
Middle East
Update: 13:58, 25 August 2018 Saturday

  • Share
PLO slams US aid cuts to Palestine
PLO slams US aid cuts to Palestine

US cut more than $200 million in aid to Palestinians

World Bulletin / News Desk

The umbrella Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) has slammed a U.S. decision to cut more than $200 million in aid to the Palestinians.

“This is flagrant declaration that the real aim of U.S. aid is to interfere in the internal affairs of other peoples and affect their national rights,” PLO Secretary-General Saeb Erekat said in a statement on Saturday.

Erekat said the U.S. decision to cut aid “is a sign that [Washington] had abandoned its international obligations”.

“The Palestinian people reject any conditional aid,” he stressed.

A senior State Department official said Friday that the U.S. cut more than $200 million in aid to Palestine following a review initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a statement, the official said the funds originally intended for the West Bank and Gaza Strip will instead be used for "high-priority projects elsewhere."

"At the direction of President Trump, we have undertaken a review of U.S. assistance to the Palestinian Authority and in the West Bank and Gaza to ensure these funds are spent in accordance with U.S. national interests and provide value to the U.S. taxpayer," he said.

"As a result of that review, at the direction of the President, we will redirect more than $200 million in FY2017 Economic Support Funds originally planned for programs in the West Bank and Gaza," the official added, referring to the 2017 fiscal year.

In January, the Trump administration had made drastic cuts to its contribution to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

Trump has sparked a global anger over his decision to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital last December. The move undercut long-standing underpinnings of Israeli-Palestinian peace talks where the city's status was to be determined as a final-status issue.

The Palestinians have snubbed calls from the Trump administration to return to the negotiating table, arguing Washington gave up its status as a neutral mediator by making the declaration.

Trump and his team are preparing a rollout of their long-mulled peace plan to end the decades-long conflict.



Related Palestine US PLO
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Venezuelans reach Peru as border restrictions tighten
Venezuelans reach Peru as border restrictions tighten

Thousands of Venezuelans fleeing their country's spiraling economic and political crisis rushed towards the Peruvian border after last week's announcement from Lima that they had one week to enter before a passport would be required.
More than 200 murder suspects arrested in one day in
More than 200 murder suspects arrested in one day in Brazil

In all, well over 1,000 people were nabbed in the crime crackdown which was conducted by some 6,600 police officers around the country, according to updated figures from the public security ministry.
3 ISIL militants killed in Iraq s Mosul
3 ISIL militants killed in Iraq’s Mosul

ISIL stepped up attacks against security forces in northern and eastern Iraq in recent months
US cuts more than 200 million in aid to Palestinians
US cuts more than $200 million in aid to Palestinians

A senior State Department official said the decision, made "at the direction of the president," came after a review of aid programs to the Palestinian territories.
Trump chat for new Australia PM on first full day
Trump chat for new Australia PM on first full day

Scott Morrison was sworn in as the country's 30th leader late Friday after a bitter Liberal Party revolt against moderate Malcolm Turnbull driven by a hardline conservative faction.
Chilean top court orders seizure of Pinochet assets
Chilean top court orders seizure of Pinochet assets

Ruling overrules earlier decision allowing Pinochet relatives to keep $5 million in embezzlement case
Turkish-Russian relations growing deeper
Turkish-Russian relations growing deeper

Russian president meets in Moscow with Turkish foreign and defense ministers, intelligence chief
Heavy rains pound Hawaii brace for hurricane
Heavy rains pound Hawaii, brace for hurricane

In its 1200 GMT bulletin, the Honolulu-based branch of the National Weather Service said the now Category Three hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour).
Mexico businessman wants to buy presidential plane for 99 mln
Mexico businessman wants to buy presidential plane for $99 mln

Gustavo Jimenez Pons, made the offer Thursday at president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's office, the newspaper Reforma reported.
Hurricane Lane pummels Hawaii with torrential rain
Hurricane Lane pummels Hawaii with torrential rain

At 0600 GMT, the National Weather Service said the hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour), despite being downgraded to category three.
Trump warns impeachment would crash US market
Trump warns impeachment would crash US market

'If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor,' Trump says
Turkish Russian top diplomats to meet in Moscow
Turkish, Russian top diplomats to meet in Moscow

Sergey Lavrov, Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold meeting on Aug. 24
Trump declares emergency as hurricane menaces Hawaii
Trump declares emergency as hurricane menaces Hawaii

US weather authorities said Lane had weakened slightly to a Category 4-storm but was still packing maximum sustained winds of 130 miles (215 kilometers) per hour, threatening torrential rains, high winds and dangerous surf.
Cohen won't accept pardon open to talk to Mueller
Cohen won't accept pardon, open to talk to Mueller

'If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain... Michael Cohen!' says Trump
The Danger of President Pence
The Danger of President Pence

Trump’s critics yearn for his exit. But Mike Pence, the corporate right’s inside man, poses his own risks.
Putin says US sanctions 'counterproductive and senseless'
Putin says US sanctions 'counterproductive and senseless'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called US sanctions against Moscow "counterproductive and senseless" a day after Washington warned that more "economic pain" is coming.

News

China slams 'irresponsible' Trump accusations over N. Korea
China slams 'irresponsible' Trump accusations over N Korea

US cuts more than $200 million in aid to Palestinians
US cuts more than 200 million in aid to Palestinians

Tehran calls on Trump to ‘return’ to landmark nuke deal
Tehran calls on Trump to return to landmark nuke deal

Trump warns impeachment would crash US market
Trump warns impeachment would crash US market

Pompeo taps special envoy for North Korea
Pompeo taps special envoy for North Korea

Germany warns of trade war's dangers for global economy
Germany warns of trade war's dangers for global economy

Israel approves more than 1,000 West Bank settler homes
Israel approves more than 1 000 West Bank settler homes

Settlers vandalize Palestinian vehicles in Jerusalem
Settlers vandalize Palestinian vehicles in Jerusalem

Palestinian president vows to appeal Israel’s law at UN
Palestinian president vows to appeal Israel s law at UN

Israeli police close all gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Israeli police close all gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Palestinian delegation sets out from Gaza for Egypt
Palestinian delegation sets out from Gaza for Egypt

US must abandon unlawful decisions
US must abandon unlawful decisions

PLO asks world to intervene in defense of Al-Aqsa
PLO asks world to intervene in defense of Al-Aqsa

PLO panel calls for dispatch of 3,000 policemen to Gaza
PLO panel calls for dispatch of 3 000 policemen to

PLO official decries Israel’s school demolition policy
PLO official decries Israel s school demolition policy

PLO calls for urgent action plan on Israel
PLO calls for urgent action plan on Israel

Palestinians call for abolishment of Oslo Accord
Palestinians call for abolishment of Oslo Accord






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 