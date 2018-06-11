Worldbulletin News

21:05, 25 August 2018 Saturday
14:36, 25 August 2018 Saturday

Turkish president marks 1071 victory at Malazgirt
Turkish president marks 1071 victory at Malazgirt

Turkey's biggest safeguard is Turkish people's determination to protect their independence, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s president on Saturday marked the anniversary of the Battle of Malazgirt, a historic victory for the Turks in Anatolia nearly a millennium ago, praising Turkish people’s determination to protect their independence.

The Battle of Malazgirt on Aug. 26, 1071 saw Seljuk Turks led by Sultan Alparslan defeat a Byzantine army and open up Anatolia for Turkish domination.

In a written message, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: “Defying a host of attacks from inside and out, our people have clung to this soil for almost 1,000 years thanks to the soul of Malazgirt.”

Turkey’s biggest safeguard is the “determination of our people to protect their independence, their motherland, and their future,” even in the face of economic attacks, he added.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

