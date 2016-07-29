Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:05, 25 August 2018 Saturday
Turkey
15:39, 25 August 2018 Saturday

  • Share
5 FETO suspects arrested near Turkey’s Greek border
5 FETO suspects arrested near Turkey’s Greek border

Suspects set to try to illegally cross to Greece before they were arrested

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish security forces have arrested five suspects with alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt, security sources said on Saturday.

The suspects, including women, were rounded up in the Edirne province near Turkey’s Greek border while trying to illegally cross to Greece, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Some of them were accused of using the terror group’s encrypted messaging app ByLock, the sources added.

According to the Turkish government, FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.



Related Turkey FETO
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
5 FETO suspects arrested near Turkey s Greek border
5 FETO suspects arrested near Turkey’s Greek border

Suspects set to try to illegally cross to Greece before they were arrested
Turkish president marks 1071 victory at Malazgirt
Turkish president marks 1071 victory at Malazgirt

Turkey's biggest safeguard is Turkish people's determination to protect their independence, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish foreign minister meets former Tatarstan leader
Turkish foreign minister meets former Tatarstan leader

Mevlut Cavusoglu briefed on Islamic Academy of Bolgar and restoration of Bolgar and Sviyazhsk island
Turkey condemns deadly terrorist attack in Libya
Turkey condemns deadly terrorist attack in Libya

Thursday terror attack claimed lives of 4 security personnel during holy Eid al-Adha, says Turkish Embassy
Turkey Russia discuss cooperation in technology
Turkey, Russia discuss cooperation in technology

Turkish tech. minister meets Russian minister of digital development during visit to Argentina for G20 meeting
German foreign minister to visit Turkey next month
German foreign minister to visit Turkey next month

Heiko Maas scheduled to visit Ankara on Sept. 5 to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues
Turkish top officials meet Russian defense minister
Turkish top officials meet Russian defense minister

Top officials discuss regional security, recent developments in Syria, bilateral cooperation between Ankara and Moscow
Turkish jets neutralize PKK terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ PKK terrorists in N.Iraq

3 PKK terrorists plotting attack on base area, border post neutralized by airstrikes in northern Iraq's Zap region
100 migrants held in western Turkey
100 migrants held in western Turkey

Migrants were planning to head to Greek island of Lesbos
Turkish operation in Syria foiled PKK YPG terror plots
Turkish operation in Syria foiled PKK/YPG terror plots

2 years since Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield, purging terrorist threat in northern Syria near Turkish border
Turkish volunteers distribute Eid meat to Gaza families
Turkish volunteers distribute Eid meat to Gaza families

People of Gaza continue to groan under 11-year Israeli blockade
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey
2 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in eastern Turkey

Security forces seize 2 Kalashnikov assault rifles, 4 hand grenades
Turkish Cargo flies 5 white rhinos to China
Turkish Cargo flies 5 white rhinos to China

Endangered white rhinos come from South Africa
US disregard of legal process unacceptable
US disregard of legal process ‘unacceptable’

'We find unacceptable disregard of the legal process by US, which has been making certain demands,' says Ibrahim Kalin
Greek judiciary slammed for backing 'enemies of Turkey'
Greek judiciary slammed for backing 'enemies of Turkey'

Turkish ruling AK Party reacts after Greek council's decision to reject appeal against asylum of ex-Turkish soldier
Over 125 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 125 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Migrants were rounded up in western Canakkale and Kirklareli provinces

News

Cameroon fully cleared of terrorist FETO
Cameroon fully cleared of terrorist FETO

Turkey: 11 FETO-linked suspects arrested
Turkey 11 FETO-linked suspects arrested

Arrest warrants out for 37 FETO suspects
Arrest warrants out for 37 FETO suspects

Warrants out for soldiers over FETO links
Warrants out for soldiers over FETO links

12 soldiers on active duty arrested over FETO in Turkey
12 soldiers on active duty arrested over FETO in Turkey

12 FETO terror suspects arrested in Turkey
12 FETO terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Turkey, US conduct 35th round of patrols in Manbij
Turkey US conduct 35th round of patrols in Manbij

Turkish president marks 1071 victory at Malazgirt
Turkish president marks 1071 victory at Malazgirt

Turkish foreign minister meets former Tatarstan leader
Turkish foreign minister meets former Tatarstan leader

Turkey condemns deadly terrorist attack in Libya
Turkey condemns deadly terrorist attack in Libya

Turkey, Russia discuss cooperation in technology
Turkey Russia discuss cooperation in technology

Turkish-Russian relations growing deeper
Turkish-Russian relations growing deeper






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 