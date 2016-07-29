15:39, 25 August 2018 Saturday

5 FETO suspects arrested near Turkey’s Greek border

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish security forces have arrested five suspects with alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt, security sources said on Saturday.

The suspects, including women, were rounded up in the Edirne province near Turkey’s Greek border while trying to illegally cross to Greece, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Some of them were accused of using the terror group’s encrypted messaging app ByLock, the sources added.

According to the Turkish government, FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.