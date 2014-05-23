Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:04, 25 August 2018 Saturday
Europe
15:55, 25 August 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Russia opposition leader Navalny detained outside home
Russia opposition leader Navalny detained outside home

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained outside his home on Saturday for reasons that were not immediately clear, his spokeswoman said on Twitter.

World Bulletin / News Desk

"Navalny was detained two hours ago outside his home. He is now in the (Moscow) Danilovsky police station. They did not say why he is being detained. They took his phone away," Kira Yarmysh tweeted.



Related russia Alexei Navalny
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Venezuelans reach Peru as border restrictions tighten
Venezuelans reach Peru as border restrictions tighten

Thousands of Venezuelans fleeing their country's spiraling economic and political crisis rushed towards the Peruvian border after last week's announcement from Lima that they had one week to enter before a passport would be required.
More than 200 murder suspects arrested in one day in
More than 200 murder suspects arrested in one day in Brazil

In all, well over 1,000 people were nabbed in the crime crackdown which was conducted by some 6,600 police officers around the country, according to updated figures from the public security ministry.
3 ISIL militants killed in Iraq s Mosul
3 ISIL militants killed in Iraq’s Mosul

ISIL stepped up attacks against security forces in northern and eastern Iraq in recent months
US cuts more than 200 million in aid to Palestinians
US cuts more than $200 million in aid to Palestinians

A senior State Department official said the decision, made "at the direction of the president," came after a review of aid programs to the Palestinian territories.
Trump chat for new Australia PM on first full day
Trump chat for new Australia PM on first full day

Scott Morrison was sworn in as the country's 30th leader late Friday after a bitter Liberal Party revolt against moderate Malcolm Turnbull driven by a hardline conservative faction.
Chilean top court orders seizure of Pinochet assets
Chilean top court orders seizure of Pinochet assets

Ruling overrules earlier decision allowing Pinochet relatives to keep $5 million in embezzlement case
Turkish-Russian relations growing deeper
Turkish-Russian relations growing deeper

Russian president meets in Moscow with Turkish foreign and defense ministers, intelligence chief
Heavy rains pound Hawaii brace for hurricane
Heavy rains pound Hawaii, brace for hurricane

In its 1200 GMT bulletin, the Honolulu-based branch of the National Weather Service said the now Category Three hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour).
Mexico businessman wants to buy presidential plane for 99 mln
Mexico businessman wants to buy presidential plane for $99 mln

Gustavo Jimenez Pons, made the offer Thursday at president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's office, the newspaper Reforma reported.
Hurricane Lane pummels Hawaii with torrential rain
Hurricane Lane pummels Hawaii with torrential rain

At 0600 GMT, the National Weather Service said the hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour), despite being downgraded to category three.
Trump warns impeachment would crash US market
Trump warns impeachment would crash US market

'If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor,' Trump says
Turkish Russian top diplomats to meet in Moscow
Turkish, Russian top diplomats to meet in Moscow

Sergey Lavrov, Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold meeting on Aug. 24
Trump declares emergency as hurricane menaces Hawaii
Trump declares emergency as hurricane menaces Hawaii

US weather authorities said Lane had weakened slightly to a Category 4-storm but was still packing maximum sustained winds of 130 miles (215 kilometers) per hour, threatening torrential rains, high winds and dangerous surf.
Cohen won't accept pardon open to talk to Mueller
Cohen won't accept pardon, open to talk to Mueller

'If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain... Michael Cohen!' says Trump
The Danger of President Pence
The Danger of President Pence

Trump’s critics yearn for his exit. But Mike Pence, the corporate right’s inside man, poses his own risks.
Putin says US sanctions 'counterproductive and senseless'
Putin says US sanctions 'counterproductive and senseless'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called US sanctions against Moscow "counterproductive and senseless" a day after Washington warned that more "economic pain" is coming.

News

Russian police arrest Navalny at anti-Putin protest as thousands rally
Russian police arrest Navalny at anti-Putin protest as thousands rally

Navalny vows to fight 'emperor' Putin
Navalny vows to fight 'emperor' Putin

Russia's top court upholds election ban on opposition leader
Russia's top court upholds election ban on opposition leader

Russian opposition leader's presidential bid rejected
Russian opposition leader's presidential bid rejected

Russian opposition figure sentenced to 20 days
Russian opposition figure sentenced to 20 days

Russia releases opposition leader Navalny from jail
Russia releases opposition leader Navalny from jail

Turkey, Russia discuss cooperation in technology
Turkey Russia discuss cooperation in technology

Turkish-Russian relations growing deeper
Turkish-Russian relations growing deeper

Russia to delivering S-400 to Turkey in 2019
Russia to delivering S-400 to Turkey in 2019

Russia to not move arms in space
Russia to not move arms in space

Are Germany and Russia friends?
Are Germany and Russia friends

Duterte slams US warning over Russian military deals
Duterte slams US warning over Russian military deals






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 