Update: 17:38, 25 August 2018 Saturday

3 ISIL militants killed in Iraq’s Mosul

World Bulletin / News Desk

Three suspected ISIL militants were killed by Iraqi forces in a military operation in the northern city of Mosul on Saturday, according to a military officer.

Iraqi forces launched the operation to hunt down ISIL militants in the area between the towns of al-Aghar and Zulhifa in southern Mosul, Colonel Ahmed al-Jabbouri said.

He said the three militants had been killed in Iraqi airstrikes on their hideout in the area.

ISIL militants have stepped up attacks against Iraqi security forces in northern and eastern Iraq in recent months.

Last December, officials in Baghdad declared that ISIL's military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled over operations backed by the U.S.-led International Alliance. However, from time to time, Iraqi officials announce operations against ISIL-affiliated "sleeper cells" in certain parts of the country.