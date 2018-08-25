Update: 17:58, 25 August 2018 Saturday

Heater explosion kills 10 in Iran

World Bulletin / News Desk

Ten people were killed in a building collapse caused by a water heater explosion in northern Iran on Saturday, according to local media.

Five other people were injured in the incident in the northern city of Mashhad, Iran’s TASMIN news agency reported.

Local reports said the heater had exploded, causing three buildings to go down.

The cause of the heater explosion remains unknown.

Many Iranians use gas-consuming water heaters in their homes and similar explosions had taken place in the past because of gas leaks.