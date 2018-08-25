Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:04, 25 August 2018 Saturday
Middle East
Update: 17:58, 25 August 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Heater explosion kills 10 in Iran
Heater explosion kills 10 in Iran

Five other people were injured in the incident

World Bulletin / News Desk

Ten people were killed in a building collapse caused by a water heater explosion in northern Iran on Saturday, according to local media.

Five other people were injured in the incident in the northern city of Mashhad, Iran’s TASMIN news agency reported.

Local reports said the heater had exploded, causing three buildings to go down.

The cause of the heater explosion remains unknown.

Many Iranians use gas-consuming water heaters in their homes and similar explosions had taken place in the past because of gas leaks.



Related iran Explosion
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Venezuelans reach Peru as border restrictions tighten
Venezuelans reach Peru as border restrictions tighten

Thousands of Venezuelans fleeing their country's spiraling economic and political crisis rushed towards the Peruvian border after last week's announcement from Lima that they had one week to enter before a passport would be required.
More than 200 murder suspects arrested in one day in
More than 200 murder suspects arrested in one day in Brazil

In all, well over 1,000 people were nabbed in the crime crackdown which was conducted by some 6,600 police officers around the country, according to updated figures from the public security ministry.
3 ISIL militants killed in Iraq s Mosul
3 ISIL militants killed in Iraq’s Mosul

ISIL stepped up attacks against security forces in northern and eastern Iraq in recent months
US cuts more than 200 million in aid to Palestinians
US cuts more than $200 million in aid to Palestinians

A senior State Department official said the decision, made "at the direction of the president," came after a review of aid programs to the Palestinian territories.
Trump chat for new Australia PM on first full day
Trump chat for new Australia PM on first full day

Scott Morrison was sworn in as the country's 30th leader late Friday after a bitter Liberal Party revolt against moderate Malcolm Turnbull driven by a hardline conservative faction.
Chilean top court orders seizure of Pinochet assets
Chilean top court orders seizure of Pinochet assets

Ruling overrules earlier decision allowing Pinochet relatives to keep $5 million in embezzlement case
Turkish-Russian relations growing deeper
Turkish-Russian relations growing deeper

Russian president meets in Moscow with Turkish foreign and defense ministers, intelligence chief
Heavy rains pound Hawaii brace for hurricane
Heavy rains pound Hawaii, brace for hurricane

In its 1200 GMT bulletin, the Honolulu-based branch of the National Weather Service said the now Category Three hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour).
Mexico businessman wants to buy presidential plane for 99 mln
Mexico businessman wants to buy presidential plane for $99 mln

Gustavo Jimenez Pons, made the offer Thursday at president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's office, the newspaper Reforma reported.
Hurricane Lane pummels Hawaii with torrential rain
Hurricane Lane pummels Hawaii with torrential rain

At 0600 GMT, the National Weather Service said the hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour), despite being downgraded to category three.
Trump warns impeachment would crash US market
Trump warns impeachment would crash US market

'If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor,' Trump says
Turkish Russian top diplomats to meet in Moscow
Turkish, Russian top diplomats to meet in Moscow

Sergey Lavrov, Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold meeting on Aug. 24
Trump declares emergency as hurricane menaces Hawaii
Trump declares emergency as hurricane menaces Hawaii

US weather authorities said Lane had weakened slightly to a Category 4-storm but was still packing maximum sustained winds of 130 miles (215 kilometers) per hour, threatening torrential rains, high winds and dangerous surf.
Cohen won't accept pardon open to talk to Mueller
Cohen won't accept pardon, open to talk to Mueller

'If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain... Michael Cohen!' says Trump
The Danger of President Pence
The Danger of President Pence

Trump’s critics yearn for his exit. But Mike Pence, the corporate right’s inside man, poses his own risks.
Putin says US sanctions 'counterproductive and senseless'
Putin says US sanctions 'counterproductive and senseless'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called US sanctions against Moscow "counterproductive and senseless" a day after Washington warned that more "economic pain" is coming.

News

Explosion in hydroelectric plant kills 3
Explosion in hydroelectric plant kills 3

Explosion hits store in Russia's St. Petersburg city
Explosion hits store in Russia's St Petersburg city

Suspect in custody after NY explosion
Suspect in custody after NY explosion

Weaponry explodes at Azerbaijani military unit
Weaponry explodes at Azerbaijani military unit

Four killed in explosion at S. Korean shipyard
Four killed in explosion at S Korean shipyard

Bomb attack wounds 2 police officers in southern Turkey
Bomb attack wounds 2 police officers in southern Turkey

Iran's Rouhani calls for unity
Iran's Rouhani calls for unity

Tehran calls on Trump to ‘return’ to landmark nuke deal
Tehran calls on Trump to return to landmark nuke deal

Iranians mark beginning of Eid al-Adha holiday
Iranians mark beginning of Eid al-Adha holiday

Iran to continue cooperating with Turkey
Iran to continue cooperating with Turkey

Iranian MP urges Iraq to pay war compensations
Iranian MP urges Iraq to pay war compensations

Iran executes 6 for theft, looting
Iran executes 6 for theft looting






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 